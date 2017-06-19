  SECCIONES
19 de Junio de 2017
Entretenimiento

Así se ve la Mujer Maravilla desvelada y sin maquillaje

Gal Gadot compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una imagen en la que luce como cualquier mujer ‘mortal’.

Gal Gadot, quien interpretó a la Mujer Maravilla, se dejó ver 'al natural' en su cuenta de Instagram. (Contexto/Internet)
Hoy lunes, 19 jun. 2017 02:32 am
Agencia
La actriz Gal Gadot se ha convertido en una de las mujeres más populares desde el estreno de su papel protagónico en "Wonder Woman" ("La Mujer Maravilla").

La intérprete de la heroína de DC Comics no solo es una súper mujer en el séptimo arte, sino también en su vida personal al criar a sus dos pequeñas, una de tan sólo tres meses y la mayor de cinco años, informa el portal web t13.cl.

Según contó en su cuenta de Instagram, un cólico de su hija menor la tuvo despierta toda la noche. Luego de salir a tomar un poco de aire y tomar un café decidió inmortalizar el momento.

En solo horas, la foto al natural logró casi un millón de "me gusta".

