Así se ve la Mujer Maravilla desvelada y sin maquillaje

Gal Gadot compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una imagen en la que luce como cualquier mujer ‘mortal’.
La intérprete de la heroína de DC Comics no solo es una súper mujer en el séptimo arte, sino también en su vida personal al criar a sus dos pequeñas, una de tan sólo tres meses y la mayor de cinco años, informa el portal web t13.cl.
Según contó en su cuenta de Instagram, un cólico de su hija menor la tuvo despierta toda la noche. Luego de salir a tomar un poco de aire y tomar un café decidió inmortalizar el momento.
En solo horas, la foto al natural logró casi un millón de "me gusta".
Sleepless night , colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest . 📸 taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano 😊😳😴😘👶🏼👧🏼❤🍭👻