¡De vampiro a padre!

Ian Somerhalder anunció que tendrá un hijo a través de Instagram.
En la fotografía se ve a Nikki con un vestido azul, mientras que Somerhalder besa su vientre en medio de un bello paisaje, informa Milenio.
"¿Cómo es posible amar tanto ya a alguien? Hemos estado compartiendo este cuerpo por algo de tiempo y hemos compartido demasiado juntos. No podemos esperar a conocerte", escribió como pie de foto la actriz.
Por su parte el actor mencionó que "a nuestros amigos, familia y el resto del mundo. En mis 38 años en esta tierra, nunca he experimentado algo más poderoso y hermoso que esto. No puedo pensar en nada más emocionante que este siguiente capítulo y queremos que se enteren por nosotros primero. Esta ha sido la época más especial de nuestras vidas y queríamos que permaneciera entre los tres tanto como fuera posible, para que así pudiéramos disfrutar este tiempo el uno con el otro. Gracias por su amable energía. Con Cariño Ian".
Aquí te dejamos la fotografía:
