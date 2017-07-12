Lana del Rey anuncia las canciones de su nuevo disco

Entre las 16 canciones que forman parte del nuevo álbum, la cantante hizo colaboraciones con The Weekend, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Stevie Nicks y Sean Lennon, informa Milenio.

El nuevo álbum de la intérprete ya se puede preordenar y será hasta el 21 de julio que los fans podrán adquirir su nueva producción musical.

Canciones de "Lust For Life"

01 Love

02 Lust for Life [ft. The Weeknd]

03 13 Beaches

04 Cherry

05 White Mustang

06 Summer Bummer [ft. A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti]

07 Groupie Love [ft. A$AP Rocky]

08 In My Feelings

09 Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind

10 God Bless America – And all the Beautiful Women in It

11 When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing

12 Beautiful People Beautiful Problems [ft. Stevie Nicks]

13 Tomorrow Never Came [ft. Sean Ono Lennon]

14 Heroin

15 Change

16 Get Free

Esta es una de las nuevas canciones de Lana del Rey: