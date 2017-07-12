Lana del Rey anuncia las canciones de su nuevo disco

El álbum se llama "Lust For Life".
Entre las 16 canciones que forman parte del nuevo álbum, la cantante hizo colaboraciones con The Weekend, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Stevie Nicks y Sean Lennon, informa Milenio.
El nuevo álbum de la intérprete ya se puede preordenar y será hasta el 21 de julio que los fans podrán adquirir su nueva producción musical.
01 Love
02 Lust for Life [ft. The Weeknd]
03 13 Beaches
04 Cherry
05 White Mustang
06 Summer Bummer [ft. A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti]
07 Groupie Love [ft. A$AP Rocky]
08 In My Feelings
09 Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind
10 God Bless America – And all the Beautiful Women in It
11 When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing
12 Beautiful People Beautiful Problems [ft. Stevie Nicks]
13 Tomorrow Never Came [ft. Sean Ono Lennon]
14 Heroin
15 Change
16 Get Free
Esta es una de las nuevas canciones de Lana del Rey: