Nominan a fotógrafo mexicano de cine, Rodrigo Prieto (video)
El trabajo hecho en Silence, de Martin Scorsese, le brinda el reconocimiento del sindicato de cinefotógrafos de Estados Unidos.
Agencias
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El mexicano Rodrigo Prieto fue nominado por el Sindicato de Cinefotógrafos de Estados Unidos a la Mejor Fotografía en una Película, gracias a su trabajo en la cinta Silence, del director Martin Scorsese.
Prieto compite con los cinefotógrafos Greig Fraser, nominado por la película Lion; James Laxton, por Moonlight; Linus Sandgren, por La La Land; y Bradford Young, por Arrival, informa Milenio Digital.
Esta premiación es un indicador de quiénes podrían estar nominados en la categoría de Mejor Fotografía en los Oscar, cuya estatuilla en dicha terna ha recaído los últimos tres años en el mexicano Emmanuel Lubezki (por Gravity, Birdman y The Revenant).
Rodrigo Prieto también destacó este año por ser el responsable de la fotografía de Passengers, la película protagonizada por Jennifer Lawrence y Chris Pratt. Entre sus anteriores proyectos, destacan The Wolf of Wall Street, Argo, Biutiful, Babel, Brokeback Mountain, 8 Mile y Frida.
Prieto fue nominado al Oscar a la mejor fotografía por Brokeback Mountain (2005) y al Bafta por Babel (2006).
Te compartimos aquí los nominados del Sindicato de Cinefotógrafos, cuyos ganadores anunciarán el 4 de febrero.
Mejor fotografía en una película
- Greig Fraser, Lion
- James Laxton, Moonlight
- Rodrigo Prieto, Silence
- Linus Sandgren, La La Land
- Bradford Young, Arrival
Premio Spotlight
- Lol Crawley, Childhood of a Leader
- Gorka Gomez Andreu, House of Others
- Ernesto Pardo, Tempestad
- Juliette van Dormael, Mon Ange (My Angel)
Mejor fotografía en serie
- John Conroy, Penny Dreadful, "The Day Tennyson Died" (Showtime)
- David Dunlap, House of Cards, "Chapter 45" (Netflix)
- Anette Haellmigk, Game of Thrones, "Book of the Stranger" (HBO)
- Neville Kidd, Outlander, "Prestonpans" (Starz)
- Fabian Wagner, Game of Thrones, "Battle of the Bastards" (HBO)