Matt Grodsky juró dar el 'sí acepto' con Laura Scheel enfrente de sus compañeros de clase.
Así lo narró Grodsky en Instagram, donde compartió una foto en la que se puede ver a la pareja cuando iban en preescolar junto a una imagen actual, señala el portal web Milenio.
"Laura y yo nos conocimos en preescolar. Uno de mis primeros recuerdos es de cuando tenía 3 años y estaba de pie frente a la clase, declarando que me casaría con ella algún día", escribió el joven en la red social.
Agregó que con el tiempo perdieron el contacto y sólo veían sus rostros en fotos, en las tarjetas navideñas que se enviaban cada año. Sin embargo, el destino los reunió nuevamente, en su época de universidad.
"No fue hasta el instituto cuando volvimos a conectarnos por pura casualidad a través de un amigo en común. Tras dos semanas, decidimos hacernos novios. Seguimos saliendo durante todos los años del instituto, aunque fuimos a centros distintos", cuenta Grodsky en Instagram.
"Continuamos con la relación a larga distancia", señala el joven. "Fuimos una pareja muy resistente hasta el 23 de mayo de 2015, cuando decidí cumplir mi promesa de preescolar y convertir a Laura en mi esposa. Se lo pedí en el lugar donde todo comenzó... Nuestra aula de preescolar".
Laura le dio el sí a Matt y finalmente se casaron en diciembre de ese año.
"Laura and I met in preschool. One of my very first memories is of being 3 years old and standing up in front of my pre-school class, declaring that I would marry her someday. As kids, Laura taught me how to ride the swings, draw rolling hills, and the 'right way' to properly eat string cheese. We have fond memories of playing hide-and-go-seek, chasing after each other on the playground, and mischievously staying up during nap time. I was enamored with Laura as a child, and I still am to this day. Eventually, we lost touch upon entering our Elementary School days and for the next seven years, our family's annual Christmas cards was the only way we ever saw each other's faces. It wasn't until High School that we reconnected by happenstance through a mutual friend. Within two weeks, we decided to be boyfriend and girlfriend. We continued to date through out all of High School, even though we went to different schools. We even stuck together long-distance while attending colleges in different states. We remained a resilient couple until May 23rd, 2015 when I decided to stay true to my preschool pledge and make Laura my wife. I proposed to her at the place it all began... our preschool classroom."