¡Bienvenido a Instagram! Apple se 'estrena' en la red social

Pero como la empresa de Cupertino no podía quedarse alejada de las redes sociales, hoy abrió su cuenta de Instagram en la que ha compartido una serie de fotografías bajo el hashtag #ShotOniPhone, una continuación de su campaña publicitaria con imágenes tomadas con la cámara de su producto estrella.
Hasta el momento tiene ocho publicaciones que constan de una serie de fotos tomadas por diferentes usuarios y, en algunos casos, una pequeña explicación dada por el autor.
#ShotoniPhone by… - 1. Fabien B. @fabienbaron “These photographs are my personal mood board. This is what I see and like.” - 2. Jess R. @jessronagrooming “If I could choose only one type of dog to groom for the rest of my life what would it be? Oh my gosh. A poodle!” - 3. Josh N. @bellpayphoneproject “This is street furniture that’s been around for almost a century and it will be gone soon. Gone forever… and I’ll be telling my grandkids about this nerdy project where I took pictures of phones with a telephone.” - 4. Brock D. @brockdavis “I’ve created so many things just to make my kids laugh at breakfast time.” - 5. Olivier C. @oli_op “I am drawn to things that look mundane at first, but then become magical because you’ve changed one factor - the speed at which you see it."
La cuenta tiene, hasta ahora, más de 200 mil seguidores y sólo sigue a siete cuentas, entre ellas la de iTunes, Apple Music y Carpool Karaoke.
Para que tus fotos pueden aparecer en el Instagram de Apple lo único que necesitas hacer es publicar las imágenes en tu cuenta personal y acompañarla con el hashtag #ShotOniPhone.