  SECCIONES
SIPSE.com
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
7 de Agosto de 2017
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Tecnología

¡Bienvenido a Instagram! Apple se 'estrena' en la red social

La cuenta tiene, hasta ahora, más de 200 mil seguidores.

La empresa de Cupertino no podía quedarse alejada de las redes sociales. (Instagram)
La empresa de Cupertino no podía quedarse alejada de las redes sociales. (Instagram)
Hoy lunes, 7 ago. 2017 08:45 pm
Compartir en Facebook ¡Bienvenido a Instagram! Apple se 'estrena' en la red socialCompartir en Twiiter ¡Bienvenido a Instagram! Apple se 'estrena' en la red social
Agencia
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Apple no es de esas empresas que inundan las redes sociales con fotografías, tuits o publicaciones de Facebook. Es más, su cuenta de Twitter que fue abierta en septiembre de 2011, sigue sin tener un solo tuit publicado, informó el portal Milenio.

Pero como la empresa de Cupertino no podía quedarse alejada de las redes sociales, hoy abrió su cuenta de Instagram en la que ha compartido una serie de fotografías bajo el hashtag #ShotOniPhone, una continuación de su campaña publicitaria con imágenes tomadas con la cámara de su producto estrella.

También te puede interesar: Estos son los mejores juegos para PC... ¡Gratis!

Hasta el momento tiene ocho publicaciones que constan de una serie de fotos tomadas por diferentes usuarios y, en algunos casos, una pequeña explicación dada por el autor.

 

#ShotoniPhone by… - 1. Fabien B. @fabienbaron “These photographs are my personal mood board. This is what I see and like.” - 2. Jess R. @jessronagrooming “If I could choose only one type of dog to groom for the rest of my life what would it be? Oh my gosh. A poodle!” - 3. Josh N. @bellpayphoneproject “This is street furniture that’s been around for almost a century and it will be gone soon. Gone forever… and I’ll be telling my grandkids about this nerdy project where I took pictures of phones with a telephone.” - 4. Brock D. @brockdavis “I’ve created so many things just to make my kids laugh at breakfast time.” - 5. Olivier C. @oli_op “I am drawn to things that look mundane at first, but then become magical because you’ve changed one factor - the speed at which you see it."

Una publicación compartida de apple (@apple) el

La cuenta tiene, hasta ahora, más de 200 mil seguidores y sólo sigue a siete cuentas, entre ellas la de iTunes, Apple Music y Carpool Karaoke.

Para que tus fotos pueden aparecer en el Instagram de Apple lo único que necesitas hacer es publicar las imágenes en tu cuenta personal y acompañarla con el hashtag #ShotOniPhone. 

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Estos son los mejores juegos para PC... ¡Gratis!

Estos son los mejores juegos para PC... ¡Gratis!

Vicepresidente de Netflix revela el futuro de la plataforma

Vicepresidente de Netflix revela el futuro de la plataforma

IBM crea un cartucho capaz de almacenar 330 millones de libros

IBM crea un cartucho capaz de almacenar 330 millones de libros

Primero Snapchat, luego Facebook, ahora Google tendrá 'historias'

Primero Snapchat, luego Facebook, ahora Google tendrá 'historias'

Cargar Comentarios
Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Mapa del sitio