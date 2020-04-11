Mayweather se convierte en entrenador; se inspiró en su tío fallecido
Ciudad de México.- Después de una carrera que lo llevó a ser uno de los mejores boxeadores en los últimos 15 años y que ahora tiene una naciente carrera como promotor, Floyd Mayweather dijo que se convirtió en entrenador a partir de este fin de semana.
¿Por qué decide ser entrenador?
El deseo del púgil retirado se da luego de que su tío, Roger Mayweather, quien fue su entrenador en buena parte de su carrera y también un buen peleador en la década de los 90, falleciera hace apenas unas semanas.
"Soy nuevo como entrenador y hasta ahora he estado trabajando con gente sin experiencia en boxeo, por lo tanto estamos creciendo juntos", escribió Mayweather en su cuenta de Instagram.
"Pero les prometo que seré uno de los mejores entrenadores del mundo". Roger Mayweather fue fundamental en la carrera de Floyd.
Ante su falta de pegada en comparación a otros grandes noqueadores, ayudó a desarrollarle su estilo veloz de pelea, tanto en sus pies como en el contragolpeó.
Esas cualidades, sumado a su indescifrable estilo defensivo lo hicieron un púgil que venció con superioridad a grandes peleadores de la década pasada como Víctor Ortiz, Marcos "Chino" Maidana, Juan Manuel Márquez y Manny Pacquiao.
También le propinó a Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez su única derrota en su carrera profesional.
"Debido al reciente fallecimiento de mi tío Roger, me he sentido inspirado para ayudar a los que me rodean de la misma manera que ellos han estado ahí para mí a lo largo de mi carrera de boxeo", agradeció Mayweather, quien se despidió de los rings con un balance de 50 victorias y ninguna derrota.