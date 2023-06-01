secciones
Messi se despide del PSG; Galtier confirma la salida

El entrenador del equipo francés confirmó la noticia y aseguró que fue un placer trabajar con el mejor futbolista del mundo.

Messi se despide del PSG; entrenador confirma la salida
El entrenador del PSG, Christophe Galtier, confirmó la salida de Lionel Messi del equipo francés

Durante los últimos días, los rumores sobre la llegada del futbolista argentino al Barcelona comenzaron a tomar fuerza. 

(Con información de Mediotiempo)

