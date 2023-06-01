Messi se despide del PSG; Galtier confirma la salida

El entrenador del PSG, Christophe Galtier, confirmó la salida de Lionel Messi del equipo francés.

Durante los últimos días, los rumores sobre la llegada del futbolista argentino al Barcelona comenzaron a tomar fuerza.

🚨 PSG manager Christophe Galtier has just confirmed that Leo Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season.



“I had a privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont”. pic.twitter.com/hieCFUFBQm