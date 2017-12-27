  SECCIONES
Deportes

Liverpool le da la bienvenida al 2018 con: Virgil van Dijk

El defensa holandés ha disputado siete partidos desde 2015.

Con la selección de Holanda, el defensa ha disputado siete partidos desde 2015, año en el cual recibió su primera convocatoria. (Instagram)
Con la selección de Holanda, el defensa ha disputado siete partidos desde 2015, año en el cual recibió su primera convocatoria. (Instagram)
Hoy miércoles, 27 dic. 2017 05:25 pm
Agencia
REINO UNIDO.- Liverpool confirmó la contratación del defensa holandés Virgil van Dijk, procedente de Southampton de la Premier League y se unirá al club el próximo 1 de enero.

El cuadro dirigido por el alemán Jurgen Klopp publicó en su página que ambos equipos llegaron a un acuerdo por el futbolista de 26 años, quien usará el dorsal número "4".

Paco Jémez oficialmente es el nuevo entrenador de Las Palmas

Van Dijk inició su carrera en 2011 con el Groningen de Holanda, dos años más tarde defendió los colores del Celtic de Escocia y ganó dos Ligas y una Copa. Southampton de Inglaterra es su club más reciente en donde jugó dos años.

Con la selección de Holanda, el defensa ha disputado siete partidos desde 2015, año en el cual recibió su primera convocatoria.

Los “Reds” ganaron la disputa por los servicios del central, luego de que clubes como Manchester City, Chelsea y Barcelona también intentaron ficharlo; además, reforzará una zaga defensiva que en 20 partidos de Premier League ha recibido 23 goles.

 

Delighted and honoured to have agreed to become a Liverpool FC player! 🔴🔴🔴 Today is a proud day for me and my family as I join one of the biggest clubs in world football! I can’t wait to pull on the famous red shirt for the first time in front of the Kop and will give everything I have to try and help this great club achieve something special in the years to come ⚽️ I would also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to Les Reed, the board, manager, players, fans and everyone at Southampton. I will always be indebted to the club for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League and despite a difficult last few months I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Saints and have made friends for life at the club. Thank you for everything 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Thank you for all the messages of support 💪🏾 I’m now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started 🔴 #YNWA

Una publicación compartida de Virgil van Dijk (@virgilvandijk) el

Con información del portal Notimex

