Los actores recorrieron Oaxaca en busca del mejor agave; su marca se llama “Dos hombres”.
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Los actores Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul, protagonistas de la multipremiada serie Breaking Bad decidieron incursionar en la industria del alcohol y han lanzado su propia marca de mezcal llamada "Dos hombres".
A través de una publicación en Instagram, los protagonistas de la mítica serie presentaron la bebida, un "mezcal real, artesanal, hecho a mano en México".
Fue hace tres años cuando los personajes se sentaron en un restaurante de sushi en Nueva York y hablando de lo que harían tras terminar de filmar la serie, se plantearon la posibilidad de seguir juntos.
"Tuvimos el mejor momento de nuestras vidas mientras filmábamos Breaking Bad y realmente creamos un vínculo muy especial", señalaron en su publicación de Instagram.
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC
Al saber que no compartirían la pantalla por un tiempo, los dos actores volcaron sus pensamientos hacía un nuevo proyecto.
Lo que para otros hubiera quedado en una conversación de restaurante, para estos intrépidos amigos se convirtió en un nuevo sueño a alcanzar.
Recorrieron los lugares más insólitos en Oaxaca, y tras una búsqueda agotadora encontraron en indicado. Fue en un camino de terrecería, en un pequeño pueblo, a unas horas del centro de la ciudad.
El sabor, el aroma y la versatilidad del antiguo alcohol ahumado fueron las características que los convencieron. Ambos actores están seguros de que hicieron una gran elección, por lo que incluso se han atrevido a que los más conocedores lo prueben y les manden sus opiniones.
"Dos hombres" ya se encuentra a la venta en su portal de internet, además de contar con varios puntos de venta en Estados Unidos y México.
La popular serie dramática de AMC, basada en un profesor de química con problemas económicos (Walter White) que se convierte en narcotraficante se emitió desde el 2008 hasta el 2013 y es considerada una de las mejores producciones televisivas de la historia.
