Britney Spears manda emotivo mensaje a sus fans

La cantante pide a sus seguidores no creer todo lo que circula sobre ella en internet.
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Britney Spears se dirigió a Instagram para mandar un mensaje a sus fans y disipar dudas y rumores respecto a su tratamiento de 30 días en una instancia mental.
"Hola chicos, sólo paso para reportarme con todos ustedes quienes han estado preocupados por mí. Todo va bien.
"Mi familia ha pasado por mucho estrés y pesar últimamente, así que decidí que es tiempo de trabajar en ello. Pero no se preocupen, volveré muy pronto", dijo la cantante en un video.
Adjunto a la grabación, la famosa publicó un mensaje en el que detalló algunos problemas por los que tanto ella como su familia han pasado por comentarios y amenazas de externos.
"¡Quería decir hola porque las cosas se han salido de control! ¡Wow! Hay rumores, amenazas de muerte a mi familia y mi equipo, y demasiadas cosas locas que se han dicho", escribió.
"Estoy tratando de tomarme un tiempo para mí, pero todo lo que ha sucedido me lo está haciendo más difícil. No crean todo lo que escuchan y leen".
La celebridad aseguró que aunque su situación en estos momentos no es la mejor para ella, está haciendo lo mejor que puede para salir adelante.
"Quizás no sepan esto de mí, ¡pero soy fuerte y lucho por lo que quiero! Su amor y dedicación es increíble, pero lo que necesito ahora es un poco de privacidad para tratar con todas las cosas difíciles que la vida ha puesto en mi camino", se lee en el mensaje.
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️
