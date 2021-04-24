secciones
  3. Fans piden el regreso de Tony Stark a Marvel con gigante anuncio

Aunque no es probable que Tony Stark regrese a la MCU , esto no ha impedido que un fan alquile una valla publicitaria.

Foto: Twitter de Screen Rant.
Aficionados están preparando una campaña para traer de regreso a Tony Stark al Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel. Y han comenzado con una gigantesca valla publicitaria en Los Ángeles.

Un fan de Marvel ha anunciado en Twitter que habían alquilado un panel publicitario para hacer campaña con el objetivo de traer de vuelta a Robert Downey Jr. como interprete de Tony Stark.

La valla de publicidad insta a los fanáticos a usar el hashtag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife este 24 de abril en Twitter, fecha que marca el segundo aniversario de su última aparición en Endgame.

Cabe destacar que el tuit original que anunciaba la campaña se ha eliminado poco tiempo después, aún se desconoce el motivo por el cual se borro el post.

Los hermanos Russo han dicho que estarían abiertos a ver el regreso de Iran Man si merece la pena, pero nunca han avanzado más en ese tema.

Aquí te dejamos algunos post que se han ido subiendo en Twitter con el el hashtag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife.

(Con información de Screen Rant y Vandal Random)

