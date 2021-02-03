Golden Globes 2021: Conoce a los nominados de la edición 78ª
Esta entrega de premios estará presentada por las actrices Tina Fey y Amy Poehler, tal como ha sucedido en años anteriores. Además, Los Golden Globe 2021 serán online.
A continuación, la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro, en su 78va edición, según se anunció el miércoles. Los premios se entregarán el domingo 28 de febrero en una ceremonia conducida por Tina Fey y Amy Poehler.
Lista de nominados Golden Globes 2021:
Cine
Mejor película de drama:
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Promising Young Woman
Mejor película musical o de comedia:
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Mejor director:
- Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
- Regina King, "One Night in Miami"
- David Fincher, "Mank"
- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
Mejor actriz, drama:
- Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
- Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
- Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
- Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Mejor actor, drama:
- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
- Gary Oldman, "Mank"
- Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"
Mejor actriz, musical o comedia:
- Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"
- Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"
- Kate Hudson, "Music"
- Rosamund Pike, "I Care A Lot"
Mejor actor, musical o comedia:
- Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- James Corden, "The Prom"
- Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
- Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
- Olivia Colman, "The Father"
- Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
- Helena Zengel, "News of the World"
- Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
- Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"
- Jared Leto, "The Little Things"
Mejor película en lengua extranjera:
- Another Round
- La Llorona
- The Life Ahead
- Minari
- Two of Us
Mejor cinta animada:
- Onward
- The Croods: A New Age"
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Mejor guion:
- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
- Jack Fincher, "Mank"
- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, "The Father"
- Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"
Mejor música original:
- Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky"
- Ludwig Goransson, "Tenet"
- James Newton Howard, "News of the World"
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, "Mank"
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, "Soul"
Mejor canción original:
- "Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- "Io Sí" - "The Life Ahead"
- "Speak Now" - "One Night In Miami"
- "Tigress & Tweed" - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Televisión
Mejor serie de drama:
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Mejor actriz, serie de drama:
- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
- Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
- Laura Linney, "Ozark"
- Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"
Mejor actor, serie de drama:
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
- Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
- Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
- Al Pacino, "Hunters"
- Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"
Mejor serie de comedia o musical:
- Schitt's Creek
- Ted Lasso
- The Great
- The Flight Attendant
- Emily in Paris
Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical:
- Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"
- Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
- Elle Fanning, "The Great"
- Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
- Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical:
- Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
- Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
- Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
- Normal People
- The Queen's Gambit
- Small Acts
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
- Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"
- Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
- Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"
- Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
- Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"
- Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"
- Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
- Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
- Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"
Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
- Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
- Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
- Julia Garner, "Ozark"
- Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched"
Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
- John Boyega, "Small Axe"
- Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"
- Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
- Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"
- Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing"
Anunciados previamente:
—Premio Cecil B. DeMille: Jane Fonda.
—Premio Carol Burnett: Norman Lear.
¿Dónde ver las nominaciones?
Se espera que el evento de la entrega de premios pueda verse el domingo 28 de febrero desde la web oficial de la ceremonia, así como en la página Facebook de los premios.
