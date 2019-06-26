Increíble: la 'Hija de Tony Stark' es víctima de bullyng

Agencia

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La fama es un arma de dos filos y más cuando se trata de niños pequeños. La más reciente víctima de esto fue la actriz Lexi Rabe, quien interpretó a Morgan Stark en Avengers: Endgame y tuvo que pedir a través de un video que dejaran de molestarla.

Lexi está sufriendo de acoso en la escuela y por parte de los fanáticos. Algunas de las razones por las cuales está siendo hostigada es por haber interpretado a una niña de cinco años cuando ella en realidad tiene siete, o por no detenerse a tomarse fotos o dar autógrafos a sus seguidores. Ante esta situación sus padres han decidido publicar un video de la actriz, indica el portal de noticias CinePremiere en su sitio web.

«Hola, soy Lexi Rabe y sólo tengo siete años. A veces me equivoco, así que mis papás me dan toneladas de pláticas y tiempo sola, créanme. Y si voy a algún lado y actúo rara o algo por el estilo, es porque sólo tengo 7 años. Por favor no molesten a mi familia o a mí. Adiós, los amo tres mil».

Adicional su mamá compartió un mensaje que acompañaba el video de Lexie:

«Odio que siquiera tengamos que publicar esto. Pero de nuevo están molestando a Lexi. Y este es el tipo de cosas que hacen que las celebridades no quieran salir de su casa o no quieran conocer gente. Por favor guárdate tus opiniones para que Lexi pueda crecer en un mundo libre. Ella es un ser humano normal y es una niña. Platicamos con ella y a veces le damos tiempo sola, pero no lo hacemos en público. A veces nos ven corriendo de un lugar a otro un poco estresados como todos para llegar a tiempo al set o al trabajo o lo que sea y podemos parecer un poco enojados. Lo siento si nos ves de esta manera, pero así es la vida. Si nos pides un autógrafo casi siempre decimos que sí. Si llegamos a tener un mal día que llega a cambiar eso, no somos perfectos».

Una de las sorpresas que se llevaron los fanáticos después de ver Endgame fue que Tony Stark había tenido una hija junto con Pepper Potts. Esta pequeña se robó el corazón de los espectadores y le dio un tierno significado a la frase: «I love you 3000». Lexi también participó en la película de Godzilla como Madison Russel.