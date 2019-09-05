Jennifer Aniston lanza poderoso mensaje para las mujeres

La actriz dio una relevante entrevista a InStyle.
Ciudad de México.- A los 50 años y con un regreso a la televisión en el horizonte, Jennifer Aniston se siente más en control que nunca de su vida personal y profesional.
“A las mujeres nunca se les permitió tener poder. El poder me parece sexy hoy, al igual que la inteligencia de las mujeres y cuán capaces y creativas son”, expresó la estrella de Friends en una extensa entrevista InStyle Magazine.
Aniston es sinónimo de glamour en Hollywood desde los últimos 25 años, y ahora está extendiendo sus límites de sensualidad. En una serie de cinco portadas de kiosco, la estrella de Hollywood posa con looks de belleza icónicos de los años 60 y 70.
