05 de Septiembre de 2019
Entretenimiento

Jennifer Aniston lanza poderoso mensaje para las mujeres

La actriz dio una relevante entrevista a InStyle.

Foto: Reforma
Foto: Reforma
5 sep. 2019 06:30 am
Agencias

Ciudad de México.- A los 50 años y con un regreso a la televisión en el horizonte, Jennifer Aniston se siente más en control que nunca de su vida personal y profesional. 

“A las mujeres nunca se les permitió tener poder. El poder me parece sexy hoy, al igual que la inteligencia de las mujeres y cuán capaces y creativas son”, expresó la estrella de Friends en una extensa entrevista InStyle Magazine.

Aniston es sinónimo de glamour en Hollywood desde los últimos 25 años, y ahora está extendiendo sus límites de sensualidad. En una serie de cinco portadas de kiosco, la estrella de Hollywood posa con looks de belleza icónicos de los años 60 y 70.

 

 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
 
 

Cheers to Jennifer Aniston — the woman has a lot to be proud of. “When we found out that we were among the first shows to be bought by Apple, @ReeseWitherspoon and I both had this pinch-me moment,” she tells @kerrybombe. “The first women to help launch a network as actors and producers, having a beautiful piece of that pie that we really earned and deserved. We had a big toast to that.” Full story from our October issue at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm

Una publicación compartida por instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) el

 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
 
 

Jennifer Aniston’s been stepping outside her comfort zone recently, both as a ‘60s bombshell 🎀 in our October beauty issue and on the set of her new Apple TV+ series @themorningshow — her most complex role to date. “We’re addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace all these years,” she tells @kerrybombe. “We sold it in the summer, and then Harvey Weinstein happened in the fall...Reese and I were like, ‘The show is writing itself.’ It was as if the universe were begging for this patriarchal society to be exposed.” Full story at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm

Una publicación compartida por instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) el

