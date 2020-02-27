La cantante británica Duffy reveló “fui violada, drogada y mantenida en cautiverio“
NUEVA YORK.— La cantante galardonada con el Grammy, Duffy, dijo que se ha mantenido fuera del ojo público por años para enfocarse en su recuperación tras ser "drogada, violada y raptada por unos días".
La compositora e intérprete galesa, de 35 años, dijo en una reveladora publicación en Instagram el martes que ha necesitado tiempo para reponerse y pidió apoyo a sus fans. Aimee Anne Duffy, que es su nombre completo, dijo que compartirá más detalles en una entrevista que será publicada pronto.
"Se preguntan ¿por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté '¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?' Y poco a poco se volvió a unir", escribió Duffy.
También te puede interesar: Demi Lovato regresa a los escenario tras casi un año de rehabilitación
El álbum debut de Duffy de 2008, "Rockferry", ganó el Grammy a mejor álbum vocal pop. La canción "Mercy" del álbum llegó a los primeros puestos de las listas de sencillos en Gran Bretaña. Duffy lanzó su segundo álbum "Endlessly" en 2010, pero casi no ha presentado música desde entonces.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
No compartió más detalles y pidió respeto durante su "avance suave" hacia revelar más sobre lo ocurrido. Un representante de Duffy no devolvió un mensaje que se le dejó para conocer sus comentarios.
"Si tienen preguntas me gustaría responderlas, en la entrevista hablada, si puedo. Tengo un amor sagrado y una apreciación sincera por su bondad a lo largo de los años, ustedes han sido mis amigos, quiero agradecerles por eso", escribió.
La compositora e intérprete galesa tienen más de 135 mil seguidores en Instagram, quienes todavía se recuerda cómo “Mercy” alcanzó el primer lugar en las listas de popularidad en muchos países.