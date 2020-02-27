La cantante británica Duffy reveló “fui violada, drogada y mantenida en cautiverio“

NUEVA YORK.— La cantante galardonada con el Grammy, Duffy, dijo que se ha mantenido fuera del ojo público por años para enfocarse en su recuperación tras ser "drogada, violada y raptada por unos días".

La compositora e intérprete galesa, de 35 años, dijo en una reveladora publicación en Instagram el martes que ha necesitado tiempo para reponerse y pidió apoyo a sus fans. Aimee Anne Duffy, que es su nombre completo, dijo que compartirá más detalles en una entrevista que será publicada pronto.

"Se preguntan ¿por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté '¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?' Y poco a poco se volvió a unir", escribió Duffy.

El álbum debut de Duffy de 2008, "Rockferry", ganó el Grammy a mejor álbum vocal pop. La canción "Mercy" del álbum llegó a los primeros puestos de las listas de sencillos en Gran Bretaña. Duffy lanzó su segundo álbum "Endlessly" en 2010, pero casi no ha presentado música desde entonces.

No compartió más detalles y pidió respeto durante su "avance suave" hacia revelar más sobre lo ocurrido. Un representante de Duffy no devolvió un mensaje que se le dejó para conocer sus comentarios.

"Si tienen preguntas me gustaría responderlas, en la entrevista hablada, si puedo. Tengo un amor sagrado y una apreciación sincera por su bondad a lo largo de los años, ustedes han sido mis amigos, quiero agradecerles por eso", escribió.

La compositora e intérprete galesa tienen más de 135 mil seguidores en Instagram, quienes todavía se recuerda cómo “Mercy” alcanzó el primer lugar en las listas de popularidad en muchos países.