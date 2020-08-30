Lady Gaga y Taylor Swift se llevan la noche los MTV VMA 2020

La Covid-19 no pudo con el poder de la música: los MTV Video Music Awards 2020 dieron una muestra de cómo realizar una entrega de premios en tiempos de pandemia.

Algunas actuaciones han sido pregrabadas, mientras que otras se están transmitiendo en vivo desde distintos escenarios en Nueva York. El espectáculo originalmente se iba a realizar en el Barclays Center en Brooklyn, pero los planes cambiaron en respuesta a la pandemia del coronavirus.

The Weeknd haciendo Blinding Lights; BTS dando muestra de por qué son el grupo del momento; Black Eyed Peas cantando Vida Loca y I Gotta Feeling; Maluma representando dignamente a América Latina; Lady Gaga y un BRILLANTE mash-up de Chromatica/Rain On Me/ 911/ Stupid Love, hicieron el deleite de los fans alrededor del mundo.

Miley Cyrus interpretó Midnights Sky por primera vez en vivo y decidió colgarse de una bola de disco conmemorando y honrando aquel hitazo del mundo pop que fue Wrecking Ball.

Los chicos de BTS enloquecen a sus fans al bailar Dynamite

En tanto BTS se adueñó de los VMAs 2020 presentándose por primera vez y cantando su último sencillo Dynamite.

Como se esperaba, Lady Gaga arrasó con el escenario con canciones de su último álbum Chromatica y cantando por primera vez 911 y Rain On Me junto a Ariana Grande. ¡Lo más esperado de la noche!

La noche tuvo su momento de emotividad cuando la anfitriona Keke Palmer dijo que la ceremonia estaba dedicada al actor, quien falleció ayer a los 43 años. Boseman fue honrado en los Premios MTV al Cine y la TV en 2018 por su papel del superhéroe de Marvel Comics.

Unos premios con “Susana Distancia”

El espectáculo previo a la entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards se vivió de manera diferente la noche de este domingo desde Nueva York.

Más allá de las grandes multitudes que año con año se reunían entorno a la alfombra roja, esta vez fueron únicamente un par de artistas y entrevistadores los que, manteniendo sana distancia de alrededor de dos metros, fueron calentando los ánimos para la ceremonia que reconoce a lo mejor de la música.

Pero la moda no podía faltar aunque tuvo que adecuarse al contexto actual. Entre las celebridades que aparecieron en el preámbulo para ser entrevistados estuvieron los Black Eyed Peas, cuyo líder, Will I Am, acudió luciendo una mascarilla para protegerse del Covid-19.

Una de las celebridades que destacó en la "alfombra" virtual The Weeknd, caracterizado como si lo hubieran golpeado en la cara, esto para el performance que dio en el show. La canción con la que arrancó su participación en los premios fue "Blinding lights".

Sin embargo alguien que no podía faltar debido a sus espectaculares y llamativos atuendos es Lady Gaga, quien portó una esfera en su cabeza, misma que posteriormente se quitó pues cuando subió al escenario para recibir el premio a la Mejor Colaboración por "Rain on me", con Ariana Grande, portó otro cubrebocas.

Lista de ganadores de la MTV Video Music Awards 2020

PREMIO VANGUARDIA:

Lady Gaga

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO PUSH

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – RCA Records

YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

MEJOR VIDEO POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records

MEJOR VIDEO HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

MEJOR VIDEO ROCK

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records

The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records

MEJOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO

The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

MEJOR VIDEO LATINO

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records

J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin

MEJOR VIDEO R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

MEJOR VIDEO K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment

Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE” – Epic Records

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records

Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi

MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL CASERO

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records

John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CUARENTENA

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

