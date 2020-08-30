Lady Gaga y Taylor Swift se llevan la noche los MTV VMA 2020
Gaga gana como Artista del Año y el premio Tricon; Swift se lleva el codiciado Mejor Video.
La Covid-19 no pudo con el poder de la música: los MTV Video Music Awards 2020 dieron una muestra de cómo realizar una entrega de premios en tiempos de pandemia.
Algunas actuaciones han sido pregrabadas, mientras que otras se están transmitiendo en vivo desde distintos escenarios en Nueva York. El espectáculo originalmente se iba a realizar en el Barclays Center en Brooklyn, pero los planes cambiaron en respuesta a la pandemia del coronavirus.
The Weeknd haciendo Blinding Lights; BTS dando muestra de por qué son el grupo del momento; Black Eyed Peas cantando Vida Loca y I Gotta Feeling; Maluma representando dignamente a América Latina; Lady Gaga y un BRILLANTE mash-up de Chromatica/Rain On Me/ 911/ Stupid Love, hicieron el deleite de los fans alrededor del mundo.
Miley Cyrus interpretó Midnights Sky por primera vez en vivo y decidió colgarse de una bola de disco conmemorando y honrando aquel hitazo del mundo pop que fue Wrecking Ball.
Los chicos de BTS enloquecen a sus fans al bailar Dynamite
En tanto BTS se adueñó de los VMAs 2020 presentándose por primera vez y cantando su último sencillo Dynamite.
Como se esperaba, Lady Gaga arrasó con el escenario con canciones de su último álbum Chromatica y cantando por primera vez 911 y Rain On Me junto a Ariana Grande. ¡Lo más esperado de la noche!
La noche tuvo su momento de emotividad cuando la anfitriona Keke Palmer dijo que la ceremonia estaba dedicada al actor, quien falleció ayer a los 43 años. Boseman fue honrado en los Premios MTV al Cine y la TV en 2018 por su papel del superhéroe de Marvel Comics.
Unos premios con “Susana Distancia”
El espectáculo previo a la entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards se vivió de manera diferente la noche de este domingo desde Nueva York.
Más allá de las grandes multitudes que año con año se reunían entorno a la alfombra roja, esta vez fueron únicamente un par de artistas y entrevistadores los que, manteniendo sana distancia de alrededor de dos metros, fueron calentando los ánimos para la ceremonia que reconoce a lo mejor de la música.
Pero la moda no podía faltar aunque tuvo que adecuarse al contexto actual. Entre las celebridades que aparecieron en el preámbulo para ser entrevistados estuvieron los Black Eyed Peas, cuyo líder, Will I Am, acudió luciendo una mascarilla para protegerse del Covid-19.
Una de las celebridades que destacó en la "alfombra" virtual The Weeknd, caracterizado como si lo hubieran golpeado en la cara, esto para el performance que dio en el show. La canción con la que arrancó su participación en los premios fue "Blinding lights".
Sin embargo alguien que no podía faltar debido a sus espectaculares y llamativos atuendos es Lady Gaga, quien portó una esfera en su cabeza, misma que posteriormente se quitó pues cuando subió al escenario para recibir el premio a la Mejor Colaboración por "Rain on me", con Ariana Grande, portó otro cubrebocas.
Lista de ganadores de la MTV Video Music Awards 2020
PREMIO VANGUARDIA:
- Lady Gaga
VIDEO DEL AÑO
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
- DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
- Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
- Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
- Post Malone – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
- Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO PUSH
- Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
- Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records
- Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records
- Tate McRae – RCA Records
- YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
MEJOR VIDEO POP
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
- Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records
- Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records
MEJOR VIDEO HIP-HOP
- DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
MEJOR VIDEO ROCK
- blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
- Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
- Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
- The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records
MEJOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO
- The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
- FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
- twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
MEJOR VIDEO LATINO
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
- J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
MEJOR VIDEO R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
MEJOR VIDEO K-POP
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
- EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment
- Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE” – Epic Records
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
- Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL CASERO
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
- blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
- Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
- John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
- twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CUARENTENA
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
- Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
(Con información de El Universal, MTV y AP)