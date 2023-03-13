secciones
Lista completa de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023

Lista de ganadores de la 95a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, otorgados el domingo en Los Ángeles.

Lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023 [Foto: AP/Chris Pizzello]
Mejor película: Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Dirección: Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Mejor Actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”.

Mejor Actriz: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Actor de reparto: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Actriz de reparto: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Guión original: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Guión adaptado: “Women Talking”.

Cinematografía: “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Edición: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Efectos visuales: “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

Música original: Volker Bertelmann, “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Canción original: “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”.

Sonido: “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Maquillaje y peinado: The Whale.

Diseño de vestuario: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Diseño de producción: “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Cortometraje: “An Irish Goodbye”.

Cortometraje animado: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”.

Cortometraje documental: “The Elephant Whisperers”.

Largometraje documental: “Navalny”.

Largometraje internacional: “Im Westen nichts Neues” (“Sin novedad en el frente”) de Alemania.

Largometraje animado: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.

Con información de AP.

