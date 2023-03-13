Lista completa de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023

Lista de ganadores de la 95a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, otorgados el domingo en Los Ángeles.

Mejor película: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Dirección: Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Mejor Actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”.

Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Brendan Fraser! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/rWIHrR9BS9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Mejor Actriz: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Of all the universes, we live in the one where Michelle Yeoh makes history as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar—love that for us! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/Nb5CvKIwew — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Actor de reparto: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Congratulations to Ke Huy Quan on winning Best Supporting Actor! @allatoncemovie #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/VEI3I0bZDh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Actriz de reparto: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

You never forget your first. Congratulations to @jamieleecurtis for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/hHdUTNhTQW — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Guión original: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Guión adaptado: “Women Talking”.

Cinematografía: “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Edición: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Efectos visuales: “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

Música original: Volker Bertelmann, “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Canción original: “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”.

Sonido: “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Maquillaje y peinado: “The Whale”.

And the Oscar for Best Hair & Makeup goes to...'The Whale' #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/SthtO76sFQ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Diseño de vestuario: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Diseño de producción: “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Cortometraje: “An Irish Goodbye”.

Cortometraje animado: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”.

Cortometraje documental: “The Elephant Whisperers”.

Largometraje documental: “Navalny”.

Largometraje internacional: “Im Westen nichts Neues” (“Sin novedad en el frente”) de Alemania.

Largometraje animado: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.

The first Oscar of the night goes to @pinocchiomovie for Best Animated Feature #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/KxO3OSiWlH — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Con información de AP.