secciones
Noticias de hoy en SIPSE.COM
secciones
Noticias de hoy en SIPSE.COM
  1. Inicio
  2. Entretenimiento
  3. Metallica anuncia colaboración con J Balvin, José Madero, Juanes y otros artistas

Metallica anuncia colaboración con J Balvin, José Madero, Juanes y otros artistas

Metallica sorprendió a sus fans con la celebración de ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, la cual contará con covers de 53 artistas diferentes.

por:
|
Fotos: Wikipedia.
Compartir noticia en twitter
Compartir noticia en facebook
Compartir noticia por whatsapp
Compartir noticia en twitter
Compartir noticia en facebook
Compartir noticia por whatsapp

Metallica anunció el lanzamiento de un nuevo disco: The Metallica Blacklist. Este álbum estará compuesto por 12 canciones y contará con la participación de 53 artistas, así lo anunció la banda en sus redes sociales.

‘The Metallica Blacklist’, estará disponible a partir del 10 de septiembre de este año y y cuyas ventas se destinarán a diferentes organizaciones benéficas escogidas por los artistas participantes, tales como la Fundación "Mi sangre", de Juanes, y la fundación "Within My Hands", de Metallica.

En el nuevo disco formarán parte Miley Cyrus, Mon Laferte, Ha*Ash, St. Vincent, Alessia Cara & The Warning, entre otros artistas

Al igual que J Balvin, Juanes, José Madero, Royal Blood, Elton John, Mac DeMarco, Instituto Mexicano del Sonido, entre otros.

Canciones de ‘The Metallica Blacklist’

Las canciones que formarán parte del álbum son: Enter Sandman, Sad but True, The Unforgiven, Holier Than Thou, Wherever I May Roam, Don’t Tread on Me, Throught the Never, Of Wolf and Man, The God that Failed, My Friend of Misery y The Struggle Within.

Muchos consideran que el ‘Black Album’ es el punto donde Metallica se vendió y volvió comercial, alejándose del sonido que traían desde ‘Kill’em All’.

Esto debido a que para mantenerse relevantes en los 90, las canciones del ‘Black Album’ son más cortas y menos pesadas.

CD 1:

  • Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning
  • Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco
  • Enter Sandman – Ghost
  • Enter Sandman – Juanes
  • Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama
  • Enter Sandman – Weezer
  • Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender
  • Sad But True – Jason Isbell
  • Sad But True – Instituto Mexicano del Sonido feat. La Perla & Gera MX
  • Sad But True – Royal Blood
  • Sad But True – St. Vincent
  • Sad But True – White Reaper 13. Sad But True – YB

CD 2:

  • Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro
  • Holier Than Thou – The Chats
  • Holier Than Thou – OFF!
  • Holier Than Thou – PUP
  • Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor
  • The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant
  • The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police
  • The Unforgiven – Diet Cig
  • The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch
  • The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash
  • The Unforgiven – José Madero
  • The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney

CD 3:

  • Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin
  • Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee
  • Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes
  • Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi
  • Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn
  • Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man
  • Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat
  • Through the Never – The HU
  • Through the Never – Tomi Owó
  • Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers
  • Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus (feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith)
  • Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan
  • Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton
  • Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy
  • Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte

CD 4:

  • Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit
  • Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket
  • Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette
  • Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker
  • Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton
  • Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR
  • Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas
  • The God That Failed – IDLES
  • The God That Failed – Imelda May
  • My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr
  • My Friend of Misery – Izïa
  • My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington
  • The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela

También te puede interesar:

¡Metallica y Monopoly se unen! Regresan con la edición de “World Tour”

Mujeres insultan a Ginny Hoffman y Alexa por denunciar abusos de Héctor N

'¿Qué tiene Belinda? En Culiacán hay 100 de esas', afirma hermano de Lupillo Rivera

leer los comentarios
Cargando siguiente noticia