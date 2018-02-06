Modelo pierde los huesos de su nariz por fallida cirugía

Chloe Khan compartió el incidente con sus seguidores de Instagram.
Agencia
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La famosa modelo británica Chloe Khan, sorprendió a sus seguidores con una noticia sobre su rostro.
Chloe es conocida por posar para la revista Playboy, por eso la imagen que publicó en Instagram conmocionó a sus fans, ya que no es una foto común donde muestra su sensualidad, sino el resultado de una fatal operación estética a la que se sometió recientemente, según el portal UnoTV.
También te puede interesar: Modelo pierde sus dos piernas por infección con un tampón
En la fotografía que subió la también ex concursante de X Factor y Celebrity Big Brother a su cuenta de Instagram, se puede apreciar el resultado de la fallida cirugía a la que se sometió a finales del año pasado. Khan, que quería mejorar la estética de su cara, se quedó "sin huesos en la nariz".
@elitecosmeticsurgery . This is not a glamorous post but I have had so many dms asking where I got my nose done I wanted to be open with yall . On Halloween I went to @elitecosmeticsurgery . My nose was absolutely destroyed and I had NO BONES IN MY NOSE ! I didn’t need a cosmetic surgery I needed to have a full reconstruction with 8 graphs from my ear cartilage . My full nose was rebuilt and I am so thankful for what @dr.aliuckan was able to achieve he really is the best surgeon in the world . I wish I found him first . I’m not recommending or pushing people to go get surgery but if you have already made the decision to get surgery and are looking for the right place or you need a revision honestly there is no where that compares . (Previous to this I had gone to a “top surgeon “ on instagram with a massive following who I had stalked for years and he ended out being a fraudster conman and nobody believed me how bad it was . ) This is why I’m sharing this to make sure everyone has the knowledge of a safe surgeon with amazing results ) Thankyou so much @elitecosmeticsurgery you have changed my life . If you have any questions about surgery , rhinos , bbl or anything drop them below and I will answer . ( I know the pics are minging but you guys are my family and I’m just keeping it real with yall ) @elitecosmeticsurgery
Los cirujanos que la operaron dejaron su nariz "totalmente destruida", describe Chloe en su publicación. Y agrega: "No necesité una cirugía estética. Necesitaba una reconstrucción completa".
Tras el fracaso en el proceso, la modelo tuvo que buscarse a otro cirujano, que le sacó ocho cartílagos de su oreja para reconstruirle la nariz.
En la misma publicación Chloe Khan explica que decidió publicar la foto por querer "ser abierta" con sus seguidores y poder advertirles de la necesidad de contar con un buen doctor, si deciden someterse a una cirugía de este tipo.
Comentarios