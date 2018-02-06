  SECCIONES
Entretenimiento

Modelo pierde los huesos de su nariz por fallida cirugía

Chloe Khan compartió el incidente con sus seguidores de Instagram.

Los cirujanos que operaron a la modelo de Playboy, dejaron su nariz "totalmente destruida". (Foto: Instagram)
Los cirujanos que operaron a la modelo de Playboy, dejaron su nariz "totalmente destruida". (Foto: Instagram)
Hoy martes, 6 feb. 2018 02:25 pm
Agencia
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La famosa modelo británica Chloe Khan, sorprendió a sus seguidores con una noticia sobre su rostro.

Chloe es conocida por posar para la revista Playboy, por eso la imagen que publicó en Instagram conmocionó a sus fans, ya que no es una foto común donde muestra su sensualidad, sino el resultado de una fatal operación estética a la que se sometió recientemente, según el portal UnoTV.

En la fotografía que subió la también ex concursante de X Factor y Celebrity Big Brother a su cuenta de Instagram, se puede apreciar el resultado de la fallida cirugía a la que se sometió a finales del año pasado. Khan, que quería mejorar la estética de su cara, se quedó "sin huesos en la nariz".

 

@elitecosmeticsurgery . This is not a glamorous post but I have had so many dms asking where I got my nose done I wanted to be open with yall . On Halloween I went to @elitecosmeticsurgery . My nose was absolutely destroyed and I had NO BONES IN MY NOSE ! I didn’t need a cosmetic surgery I needed to have a full reconstruction with 8 graphs from my ear cartilage . My full nose was rebuilt and I am so thankful for what @dr.aliuckan was able to achieve he really is the best surgeon in the world . I wish I found him first . I’m not recommending or pushing people to go get surgery but if you have already made the decision to get surgery and are looking for the right place or you need a revision honestly there is no where that compares . (Previous to this I had gone to a “top surgeon “ on instagram with a massive following who I had stalked for years and he ended out being a fraudster conman and nobody believed me how bad it was . ) This is why I’m sharing this to make sure everyone has the knowledge of a safe surgeon with amazing results ) Thankyou so much @elitecosmeticsurgery you have changed my life . If you have any questions about surgery , rhinos , bbl or anything drop them below and I will answer . ( I know the pics are minging but you guys are my family and I’m just keeping it real with yall ) @elitecosmeticsurgery

Una publicación compartida de 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) el

Los cirujanos que la operaron dejaron su nariz "totalmente destruida", describe Chloe en su publicación. Y agrega: "No necesité una cirugía estética. Necesitaba una reconstrucción completa".

Tras el fracaso en el proceso, la modelo tuvo que buscarse a otro cirujano, que le sacó ocho cartílagos de su oreja para reconstruirle la nariz.

 

What’s everyone doing for New Year’s Eve ???

Una publicación compartida de 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) el

En la misma publicación Chloe Khan explica que decidió publicar la foto por querer "ser abierta" con sus seguidores y poder advertirles de la necesidad de contar con un buen doctor, si deciden someterse a una cirugía de este tipo.

 

Iv always got a hot drink in my hand ☕️ what’s your addiction ? Lol

Una publicación compartida de 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) el

