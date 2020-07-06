Fallece el actor Nick Cordero tras estar 90 días hospitalizado por COVID-19
El actor de Broadway, Nick Cordero, murió el pasado domingo tras permanecer 90 días internado a raíz de ser diagnosticado con COVID-19 y enfrentar complicaciones.
El actor, que recibió una nominación a Tony por su papel en y apareció en producciones como Rock of Ages, tenía 41 años.
El portal Deadline informó que Cordero murió el domingo por la mañana en el Centro Médico Cedars-Sinai en Los Ángeles, donde fue tratado por COVID-19 durante más de 90 días. Su esposa, Amanda Kloots, confirmó su muerte en Instagram.
"Dios tiene otro ángel en el cielo ahora. Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Estaba rodeado de amor por su familia, cantando y rezando mientras dejaba gentilmente esta tierra ".
"Estoy incrédula y me duele en todas partes. Mi corazón está roto ya que no puedo imaginar nuestras vidas sin él. Nick era una luz tan brillante. Era amigo de todos, le encantaba escuchar, ayudar y especialmente hablar. Fue un actor y músico increíble. Amaba a su familia y amaba ser padre y esposo. Elvis y yo lo extrañaremos en todo lo que hacemos, todos los días", escribió Kloots.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️