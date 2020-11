Pega COVID-19 a Richard Schiff, actor de 'The Good Doctor'

"El día de las elecciones di positivo para COVID-19. Esta ha sido la semana más extraña de nuestra vida", expreso el actor en esta red el pasado 10 de noviembre.

On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here.