Tras siete años de ausencia The Strokes, está de vuelta con nuevo disco.
The Stroke, anuncia álbum The New Abnormal. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The Stroke, anuncia álbum The New Abnormal. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Cancún.- The Strokes, anunciaron el próximo lanzamiento de su sexto álbum, “The New Abnormal” saldrá el 10 de abril de 2020 a través de Cult / RCA. El anuncio fue realizado por la banda durante un show en un acto de campaña presidencial de Bierne Sanders.

El grupo originario de de Nueva York, estrenó la primera canción “At the Door”, que debutó en el mitin de Sanders en la Universidad de New Hampshir y que ahora ya esta disponible en distintas plataformas digitales. Recordemos que su ultimo álbum “Comedown Machine”, salió hace siete años.

 

The New Abnormal fue grabado en su estudio Shangri-La en Malibu, California, y producido por Rick Rubin. La portada del álbum es una pintura de Jean-Michel Basquiat, Bird on Money .

 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida por The Strokes (@thestrokes) el

 

El “track list” contiene 9 canciones:

  1. The Adults Are Talking
  2. Selfless
  3. Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus
  4. Bad Decisions
  5. Eternal Summer
  6. At The Door
  7. Why Are Sundays So Depressing
  8. Not The Same Anymore
  9. Ode To The Mets

 

