05 de Noviembre de 2019
Lo más viral

"Butthole sunning" la nueva y extraña moda en Instagram

Esta es una tendencia realizada principalmente por hombres.

(Redes sociales)
6 nov. 2019 10:15 am
Agencia

MÉXICO.-  Una nueva tendencia se está haciendo viral en Instagram, se trata nada más y nada menos que de asolearse el ano, el cual según algunas personas trae beneficios para la salud.

El "butthole sunning" o traducido al español “asolear el ano”, es una práctica llevada a cabo mayormente por hombres y se trata de exponer el ano al sol por 30 segundos.

Esta nueva tendencia consiste en desnudarse y posteriormente acostarse en el suelo de espaldas, alzar las piernas hasta tomar los pies con las manos y exponer por completo el ano a la luz del sol por un corto tiempo.

Troy Crasey, consultor de salud integral, mencionó que realizar esta acción puede traer grandes beneficios para la salud, ya que ayuda a obtener "Vitamina D"y también sirve para desinfectar el área gracias a los rayos del sol, beneficiando a las personas que padecen de hemorroides.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram
 
 

🌞Perenium Sunning🌞 For the past few weeks I have included sunning my bum & yoni🌺 into my daily rising routine. • ☀️Many of you have been asking about the benefits of this practice: ⚡️30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!⚡️ Taught by @ra_of_earth & @certifiedhealthnut (This is an ancient Taoist practice that’s been around for a while!) Things I’ve noticed personally In my reality since I’ve implemented this: 🌞Surges of energy almost immediately! 🌞Better Sleep 🌞Better connection to my Sexual energy & control of my Life Force⚡️ 🌞So much Creativity flowing through my life!!🧡 🌞Attracting my desires & intentions with ease. 🌞Attracting soul tribe & people who are on the same frequency and wavelength as me. • ☀️I’m spending a maximum of 5 minutes in the morning doing this. @ra_of_earth teaches that 30 seconds is more than enough sunshine exposure down there! ☕️This is truly more energizing than slamming cups of coffee and is a great alternative to consuming neurotoxic coffee & caffeine that can disrupt your adrenal gland health.☕️ 🌞This is such a simple game changing practice!! ⚡️Try it out & let me know your experience⚡️ ☀️You can do this any time the sun is out... I prefer early in the morning!☀️ #NakedInNature

Una publicación compartida de 𓂀 𓋹 Metaphysical Meagan 𓋹 𓂀 (@metaphysicalmeagan) el

Una mujer afirma que exponer el ano a la luz solar le han traído grandes beneficios en su salud como el aumento de energía, mejor sueño, más creatividad e inclusive mejor conexión son su sexualidad.

(Con información del Debate)

