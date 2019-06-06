Fotografías que muestran el lado más oscuro de nuestras almas

"La fotografía siempre ha sido mi escape, mi hogar lejos de casa", dijo el fotógrafo.
Los Ángeles.- Kavan Cardoza produce fotografías que crean un contexto relacionado con la introspección, así como las emociones y el lado oculto que a veces intentamos reprimir.
Violento. Apasionado. Agresivo. Estos son algunos de los términos que se han utilizado para describir la fotografía de Kavan Cardoza.
El retrato emocional de cada uno de sus fotomontajes es resultado de su propio afán por expresarse a sí mismo, lo cual fue su motivación principal para incursionar en la fotografía.
"Siempre estuve atraído al fotomontaje porque me encanta la idea de que puedes contar una historia en una sola imagen. Puedes crear toda una emoción y un mundo a través de mundos surreales que pueden pertenecer al mundo natural en el que vivimos", señala.
We will rise again. Today I am honored to share with you something that I am very proud to be a part of. I have been given the privilege to partner with @humancode.co a lifestyle brand coupled with a community movement. They create custom hand-poured wooden wick candles and they have chosen me to be one of their candle labels. What makes this so important to me is they donate five dollars of every purchased candle to the cause of my choice. I chose @twloha. As someone who has battled depression on more than one occassion and has truly seen the bottom, I have been fortunate enough to rise again and there is no cause I'd rather support than To Write Love on Her Arms. @humancode.co is founded by two incredible humans in Macaile Hutt and Denny Le. They are not only providing people with amazing, high quality candles that I adore but changing lives while doing it. A company that's primary focus is giving back. I would be so thankful to any of you that supported this cause by using the link in my bio to purchase a candle. You'd not only get a candle that features my art. You'd be helping those who at times feel there is no help to be had or that they dont deserve it. When they so do. Today, I ask you to help me be a better human and help change someone's life. Even if it's just one. Together, we will rise.
De acuerdo con Cultura Colectiva, su proceso creativo se ha transformado con el paso del tiempo, si bien en un principio la realización de cada fotografía implicaba cierta libertad para que el objeto cobrara vida propia.
They are always watching. Even on the days you want to disappear.
