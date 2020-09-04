Según la inteligencia artificial así sería el verdadero rostro de Jesús

La inteligencia artificial ayuda a revelar uno de los misterios de la humanidad: ¿cómo lucía realmente Jesús de Nazaret?

El fotógrafo holandés Bas Uterwijk utilizó redes neuronales para recrear el rostro, obteniendo una imagen distinta a los retratos convencionales de Jesús.

De acuerdo con el artista, reunió muchas imágenes del rostro y con las cuales la tecnología conformó la foto final que reúne las características más comunes del retrato de Jesucristo, incluyendo imágenes del santuario de Turín y las obras de Da Vinci; posteriormente añadió los rasgos propios de las personas del medio oriente.

Tras obtener la imagen con la inteligencia artificial, Bas Uterwijk le añadió barba y peinado que eran comunes en la región en aquella época.

thread:



My Jesus portrait is going pretty viral on Twitter at the moment, without me being tagged so for everyone interested here is a little info on the process of constructing it:

@OmarjSakr pic.twitter.com/olPz5PIDSV