  3. Según la inteligencia artificial así sería el verdadero rostro de Jesús

Fotógrafo obtiene una imagen “lo más fiel posible” a las personas que habitan el Medio Oriente en aquella época.

(Wikimedia Commons)
(Wikimedia Commons)

La inteligencia artificial ayuda a revelar uno de los misterios de la humanidad: ¿cómo lucía realmente Jesús de Nazaret?

El fotógrafo holandés Bas Uterwijk utilizó redes neuronales para recrear el rostro, obteniendo una imagen distinta a los retratos convencionales de Jesús.

Salvator Mundi, pintura de Leonardo da Vinci. (Wikimedia Commons)

De acuerdo con el artista, reunió muchas imágenes del rostro y con las cuales la tecnología conformó la foto final que reúne las características más comunes del retrato de Jesucristo, incluyendo imágenes del santuario de Turín y las obras de Da Vinci; posteriormente añadió los rasgos propios de las personas del medio oriente.

Sudario de Turín. (Wikimedia Commons)

Tras obtener la imagen con la inteligencia artificial, Bas Uterwijk le añadió barba y peinado que eran comunes en la región en aquella época.

¿Qué te parece esta representación de Jesucristo?

 

 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
 
 

I don't think I have posted this version on Instagram so for everyone interested here is a little info on the process of constructing it: I have been a professional photographer for the last 14 years but I have a background in Computer Generated images and Special Effects. A little over a year ago I stumbled upon the #artificialintelligence #Artbreeder software (formerly Ganbreeder) which utilizes a neural network trained on photographs and paintings of thousands human faces. This application makes it possible to combine multiple sources of faces and merge them in a synthesized version, guided by the artistic decisions of the user. I use it to create historical and fictional characters. When I was playing around with several cultural depictions of Jesus of Nazareth of Byzantine and Renaissance origin including Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi", and the Turin Shroud. Tweaking the ethnicity to a more convincing Middle-Eastern face. I was happy with the result as a representation of a collective cultural depiction but at the same time I felt it lacked any historical accuracy. So I changed the hair and beard to a more credible length and style for the time and region and I brought in elements found in some #Fayum mummy portraits, pushing the renaissance art to the background. The result is a artistic impression of how this man could have looked, more than it is a scientific search for an exact likeness.

Una publicación compartida por Bas Uterwijk (@ganbrood) el

(Con información de redes sociales y Canal 44) 

 

