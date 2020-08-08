Nudista persigue a jabalí que le 'robo' su computadora (FOTOS)
Los hechos se registraron en el lago Teufelssee de Berlín.
ALEMANIA.- Un nudista alemán tuvo la última risa después de perseguir a un jabalí que se había escapado con una bolsa que contenía su computadora portátil.
Las imágenes publicadas en las redes sociales muestran al hombre desnudo corriendo detrás de una cerda y a sus dos lechones a la alegría de sus compañeros de baño en el Teufelssee de Berlín, o el Lago del Diablo.
Adele Landauer, un actor y entrenador que dice que tomó las fotos, escribió que los cerdos primero se sirvieron la pizza de alguien antes de agarrar la bolsa.
Cuando el dueño se dio cuenta de lo sucedido, “lo dio todo” y lo recuperó, dijo.
“Cuando regresó con su bolso amarillo en la mano, todos aplaudimos y lo felicitamos por su éxito”, agregó.
Landauer dijo que más tarde le mostró al hombre las fotos que había tomado y "él se rió a carcajadas y me autorizó a publicarlas".
Los jabalíes son comunes en los bosques alrededor de Berlín y ocasionalmente se pueden ver aventurándose por los parques de la ciudad en busca de comida.