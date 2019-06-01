  SECCIONES
01 de Junio de 2019
México

Trump insinúa que los cárteles, y no AMLO, gobiernan en México

En su cuenta de Twitter, el presidente de EU volvió a atacar a México

El Presidente Donald Trump aseguró que "pronto" se sabrá si los cárteles y capos criminales gobiernan México, luego de la imposición de aranceles en represalia por el flujo de migrantes indocumentados en la frontera. (Agencia Reforma)

1 jun. 2019 05:19 pm
Mario Alberto Rivera Gaona
Agencia Reforma
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El Presidente Donald Trump aseguró que "pronto" se sabrá si los cárteles y capos criminales gobiernan México, luego de la imposición de aranceles en represalia por el flujo de migrantes indocumentados en la frontera.

También te puede interesar: Ebrard se reunirá el miércoles con Kushner y Pompeo

"Ahora volverán (las empresas) a menos que México detenga esta parodia que se está produciendo al permitir que millones de personas serpenteen fácilmente a través de su país a invadan EU, por no mencionar las drogas y la trata de personas en México", escribió el Presidente en su cuenta de Twitter.

"¿Los señores de la droga, los cárteles y los coyotes realmente gobiernan México? ¡Pronto lo sabremos!", agregó.

 

