Trump insinúa que los cárteles, y no AMLO, gobiernan en México

En su cuenta de Twitter, el presidente de EU volvió a atacar a México
Mario Alberto Rivera Gaona
Agencia Reforma
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El Presidente Donald Trump aseguró que "pronto" se sabrá si los cárteles y capos criminales gobiernan México, luego de la imposición de aranceles en represalia por el flujo de migrantes indocumentados en la frontera.
....U.S. in order to avoid paying the 25% Tariff. Like Mexican companies will move back to the United States once the Tariff reaches the higher levels. They took many of our companies & jobs, the foolish Pols let it happen, and now they will come back unless Mexico stops the.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 de junio de 2019
"Ahora volverán (las empresas) a menos que México detenga esta parodia que se está produciendo al permitir que millones de personas serpenteen fácilmente a través de su país a invadan EU, por no mencionar las drogas y la trata de personas en México", escribió el Presidente en su cuenta de Twitter.
...travesty that is taking place in allowing millions of people to easily meander through their country and INVADE the U.S., not to mention the Drugs & Human Trafficking pouring in through Mexico. Are the Drug Lords, Cartels & Coyotes really running Mexico? We will soon find out!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 de junio de 2019
"¿Los señores de la droga, los cárteles y los coyotes realmente gobiernan México? ¡Pronto lo sabremos!", agregó.
