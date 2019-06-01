Trump insinúa que los cárteles, y no AMLO, gobiernan en México

Mario Alberto Rivera Gaona

Agencia Reforma

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El Presidente Donald Trump aseguró que "pronto" se sabrá si los cárteles y capos criminales gobiernan México, luego de la imposición de aranceles en represalia por el flujo de migrantes indocumentados en la frontera.

....U.S. in order to avoid paying the 25% Tariff. Like Mexican companies will move back to the United States once the Tariff reaches the higher levels. They took many of our companies & jobs, the foolish Pols let it happen, and now they will come back unless Mexico stops the.....