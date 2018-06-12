Trump visitará Norcorea y Kim Jong-un llegará a EU

Agencia

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, invitó al presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, a visitarlo en Pyongyang, durante su histórico encuentro del martes en Singapur, y aceptó viajar a Estados Unidos, informó la agencia de noticias norcoreana KCNA.

"Kim Jong-un invitó a Trump a visitar Pyongyang en un momento oportuno, y Trump invitó a Kim Jong Un a viajar a Estados Unidos", anunció el medio estatal.

"Los dos líderes aceptaron con mucho gusto las respectivas invitaciones, con la convicción de que será otra ocasión importante para mejorar las relaciones" entre ambos países, añadió la fuente.

Tras las invitaciones, "Kim Jong-un afirmó que para lograr la paz y la estabilidad en la península coreana y llevar a cabo su desnuclearización, los dos países deberían comprometerse a no oponerse para poder entenderse mutuamente", agregó KCNA.

I want to thank Chairman Kim for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people. Our unprecedented meeting – the first between an American President and a leader of North Korea – proves that real change is possible! pic.twitter.com/yF3iwD23YQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de junio de 2018

The World has taken a big step back from potential Nuclear catastrophe! No more rocket launches, nuclear testing or research! The hostages are back home with their families. Thank you to Chairman Kim, our day together was historic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de junio de 2018

There is no limit to what NoKo can achieve when it gives up its nuclear weapons and embraces commerce & engagement w/ the world. Chairman Kim has before him the opportunity to be remembered as the leader who ushered in a glorious new era of security & prosperity for his citizens! pic.twitter.com/Xbup4Zyz33 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de junio de 2018

