12 de Junio de 2018
Mundo

Trump visitará Norcorea y Kim Jong-un llegará a EU

La invitación la dieron a conocer durante su histórico encuentro en Singapur.

Los dos líderes aceptaron con mucho gusto las respectivas invitaciones. (Twitter)
Los dos líderes aceptaron con mucho gusto las respectivas invitaciones. (Twitter)
Hoy martes, 12 jun. 2018 11:25 pm
Agencia
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, invitó al presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, a visitarlo en Pyongyang, durante su histórico encuentro del martes en Singapur, y aceptó viajar a Estados Unidos, informó la agencia de noticias norcoreana KCNA.

"Kim Jong-un invitó a Trump a visitar Pyongyang en un momento oportuno, y Trump invitó a Kim Jong Un a viajar a Estados Unidos", anunció el medio estatal.

"Los dos líderes aceptaron con mucho gusto las respectivas invitaciones, con la convicción de que será otra ocasión importante para mejorar las relaciones" entre ambos países, añadió la fuente.

Tras las invitaciones, "Kim Jong-un afirmó que para lograr la paz y la estabilidad en la península coreana y llevar a cabo su desnuclearización, los dos países deberían comprometerse a no oponerse para poder entenderse mutuamente", agregó KCNA.

Con información del portal de noticias Milenio.

