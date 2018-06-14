Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

17 killed in stampede after brawl at crowded Caracas club

A tear gas device exploded during a brawl and triggered a despair among hundreds gathered for a graduation celebration.

domingo, 17 jun. 2018 08:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter 17 killed in stampede after brawl at crowded Caracas clubCompartir en Facebook 17 killed in stampede after brawl at crowded Caracas club
Share in Twiiter 17 killed in stampede after brawl at crowded Caracas clubShare in facebook 17 killed in stampede after brawl at crowded Caracas club
People wait outside police headquarters. Their relatives are declaring to the authorities.
People wait outside police headquarters. Their relatives are declaring to the authorities.

Fabiola Sanchez
CARACAS, VENEZUELA.- Seventeen people were killed at a crowded nightclub in Venezuela’s capital Saturday after a tear gas device exploded during a brawl and triggered a desperate stampede among hundreds gathered for a graduation celebration, government officials said.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said the incident at the “Los Cotorros” club in the middle-class neighborhood of El Paraiso left eight minors dead and five injured. Seven people have been detained, including the individual believed to have set off the tear gas canister.

The establishment has been ordered closed, and we are investigating in coordination with the public ministry, which is directing the criminal investigation,” he said. Outside the club, several mismatched shoes, including a sandal with a puckered red lip decoration, lay on the sidewalk. “All I know is my son is dead,” Nilson Guerra, 43, told local journalists.

More than 500 people were believed to be inside the club when the fight broke out. Photos shared online from previous celebrations at the club show a dark interior with wooden tables and a stage upfront where DJs shuffled songs.

Outside, a faded sign on the red brick building read, “We’ve opened!” Metal bars covered the doors and windows.

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún