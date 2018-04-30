Print Version

Agencia

YEREVAN, ARMENIA.- The leader of the wave of protests that created a surprise power vacuum in Armenia said Sunday that he met with the country’s new president and hopes to secure his support to become prime minister.

Armenia’s parliament plans to choose a replacement on Tuesday for Serzh Sargsyan, who resigned last week amid the street demonstrations over his selection as prime minister. Opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian, who led the protests, hopes to be the next premier.

Pashinian’s supporters blocked traffic, marched through the capital and assembled in a central square Sunday for a rally, just like they did for more than a week over the political maneuvers that made Sargsyan prime minister after he was termed out as president.

Pashinian said Sunday that he hopes his bid to be the next prime minister receives backing from the current president, Armen Sarkisian, after their meeting. Former Prime Minister Karen Karapetian, who was appointed to the post in an acting capacity last week, is from Sargsyan’s Republic party.

The party holds a majority in parliament. A spokesman said Saturday it would not nominate a Republican candidate for prime minister, but lawmakers who are party members would vote as a bloc.