Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Black men arrested at Starbucks settle with the Company

Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks.

Hoy jueves, 3 may. 2018 08:30 pm
Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, both 23.
Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, both 23.

Errin Haines Whack
PHILADELPHIA.- Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything settled with the world’s biggest coffee-shop chain Wednesday for an undisclosed sum and an offer of a free college education.

Separately, they reached a deal with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

También te puede interesar: 

The men portrayed the twin settlements as an effort to make sure something positive came out of the April 12 incident, which touched off a furor around the U.S. over racial profiling.

“We thought long and hard about it, and we feel like this is the best way to see that change that we want to see,” said Donte Robinson, one of those arrested. “It’s not a right-now thing that’s good for right now, but I feel like we will see the true change over time.”

Related News
Scientists hope bug experiment fattens Colorado River fish

Hawking’s last physics paper argues for a ‘simpler’ cosmos

NRA agenda stalls despite gun-friendly Congress

Michelle Obama, Robert De Niro, Zendaya fete college-bound kids

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún