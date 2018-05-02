Print Version

KATHLEEN RONAYNE

California, US.- California and 16 other states sued the Trump administration on Tuesday over its plans to scrap standards on vehicle greenhouse gas emissions, which help set gas mileage rules.

The suit takes aim at a plan by the Environmental Protection Agency to roll back and revise emissions standards for vehicles manufactured between 2022 and 2025. Those standards would have translated to vehicles getting 36 miles of real-world driving per gallon (58 kilometers per gallon) by 2025, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) over the existing standard.

“Pollutants coming out of vehicle, out of tail pipes, does permanent lung damage to children living well-traveled roads and freeways. The only way we’re going to overcome that is by reducing emissions,” California Gov. Jerry Brown said as he announced the lawsuit alongside state Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt has said the standards are not appropriate and need revision. They were set in 2012 when California and the Obama administration agreed to single nationwide fuel economy standard.