Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Cuba lifting freeze on new private tourism businesses

Cuban officials who announced the change said required tighter controls.

miércoles, 11 jul. 2018 09:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Cuba lifting freeze on new private tourism businessesCompartir en Facebook Cuba lifting freeze on new private tourism businesses
Share in Twiiter Cuba lifting freeze on new private tourism businessesShare in facebook Cuba lifting freeze on new private tourism businesses
Tourists ride classic American convertibles in Havana, Cuba.
Tourists ride classic American convertibles in Havana, Cuba.

M. Weissenstein | A. Rodriguez
HAVANA, CUBA.- A 16-month freeze on new private restaurants and bed-andbreakfasts will end in December when Cuba’s communist government implements new regulations meant to prevent tax evasion and the accumulation of wealth, state media said Tuesday.

Cuban officials who announced the change said that the private sector had become a necessary part of the island’s state-dominated economy but required tighter controls.

También te puede interesar: Honduran woman vows to fight for asylum from Utah church

A surge in tourism after the 2015 normalization of U.S.-Cuba relations fueled the rise of a prosperous Cuban upper-middle class whose businesses often depended on small-scale bribery and the purchase of goods stolen from staterun enterprises.

The new prosperity, often funded with capital from Cuban emigres overseas, prompted resentment and complaints from the hundreds of thousands of Cubans who still live on state salaries averaging $30 a month.

Under the measures announced Tuesday, Cubans will no longer be able to run more than a single business and entrepreneurs will be required to conduct all transactions through accounts in staterun banks, officials told state media.

High-earning businesses will pay new taxes and entrepreneurs who put enterprises in the names of friends or relatives face permanent cancellation of business permits.

“I was hoping that they’d respect those of us who have had more than one license for a long time,” said Camilo Condis, who owns an apartment that he rents out nightly and works in a private restaurant. “This is sort of thing only leads to irregularities and corruption.”

The new rules also include measures meant to ease the struggle of doing business in Cuba, including eliminating repeated visits by inspectors from different state agencies and allowing business owners to designate an employee as manager in the event of the owner’s illness or extended travel.

One of the world’s last communist nations, Cuba has made minimal reforms in comparison with economic high-performers like China and Vietnam.

Related News
Honduran woman vows to fight for asylum from Utah church

Nobel widow allowed to leave China after long house arrest

Florida shooting suspect’s mom let him buy gun

Donald Trump lands in Europe, says Putin ‘easiest’ of hismeetings

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún