Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Cyprus, Israel, Greece push for gas pipeline to Europe

Benjamin Netanyahu called the East Med pipeline a “very serious endeavor”.

Hoy miércoles, 9 may. 2018 04:30 pm
Cyprus’ President Nikos Anastasiades, center, talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP)
Cyprus’ President Nikos Anastasiades, center, talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP)

UNITED STATES.- The leaders of Cyprus, Israel and Greece said Tuesday they’re determined to push ahead with plans for a pipeline that would supply east Mediterranean gas to Europe as the continent seeks to diversify its supplies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the East Med pipeline a “very serious endeavor” that’s important for Europe, which is looking for new sources of energy.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said the three countries aim to sign an agreement this year to nudge the pipeline project forward. Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called the project “emblematic” of the cooperation between the three countries.

“This project creates an unrivalled network of common interests and clear strategic benefit for our countries and beyond since its implementation will tangibly contribute to the security of the European Union’s energy supply,” Anastasiades said.

The EU is looking favorably on the project, too, since the 28-member bloc has forked out 34.5 million euros ($41 million) to fund a technical study, the Cypriot president said.

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún