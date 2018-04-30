Donald Trump says he relishes enthusiasm, ‘love’ at Michigan rally

UNITED STATES.- President Donald Trump took aim at familiar political targets and added a few fresh ones during a campaign-style rally in Michigan, an Upper Midwest state that was crucial in sending him to the White House.

Trump has been urging voters to support Republicans for Congress as a way of advancing his agenda. In the Saturday night rally in Washington Township, he repeatedly cited Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan as one of the Democrats who needed to be voted out.

After saying Stabenow was standing in the way of protecting U.S. borders and had voted against tax cuts, Trump said: “And you people just keep putting her back again and again and again. It’s your fault.”

Earlier Saturday, Trump tweeted criticism of Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana over his role in the failed nomination of White House doctor Ronny Jackson to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, calling for Tester to resign or at least not be re-elected this fall.

In Michigan, Trump railed against the allegations Tester aired against Jackson and suggested that he could take a similar tack against the senator.

“I know things about Tester that I could say, too. And if I said ‘em, he’d never be elected again,” Trump said without elaborating.

As he has at similar events, Trump promoted top agenda items that energize conservatives: appointing conservative judges, building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, ending sanctuary cities and protecting tax cuts approved by the Republican-led Congress. He also took credit for the warming relations between North and South Korea, telling his audience, “We’ll see how it goes.”

“Great evening last night,” the president tweeted early Sunday. “The enthusiasm, knowledge and love in that room was unreal. To the many thousands of people who couldn’t get in, I cherish you ... and will be back!”

Trump chose a friendly venue for his rally, which not coincidentally came the same night as the annual White House Corresponner last year.

“While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work. Everyo- ne is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust...the so-called comedian really ‘bombed,’” Trump tweeted.