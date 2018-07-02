Print Version

Associated Press

INTERNATIONAL.- Drones seen buzzing above a French prison months ago may have been on a reconnaissance mission ahead of the helicopter escape of a notorious French criminal — his second breakout in five years.

France's justice minister said Monday that several drones were spotted flying over Reau Prison south of Paris a few months ago. She speculated they were linked to the escape Sunday of career criminal and murder convict Redoine Faid.

Heavily armed men landed a helicopter in a prison courtyard, used a grinding machine to break open the door of the visiting room where Faid was seeing his brother, and escorted the prisoner to freedom.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said 2,900 officers are now looking for Faid in a massive manhunt.

"Police forces are fully mobilized in order to find this person," Philippe told RTL. "We know he is dangerous. We know he is a determined person and I want to find him as soon as possible."