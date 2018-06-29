Print Version

JILL LAWLESS

BRUSSELS.- The European Union issued a stark assessment of gridlocked Brexit talks Friday, saying there has been "no substantial progress" on the key issue of the Irish border and advising member states to ramp up preparations for the possibility of Britain crashing out of the bloc without a deal.

In conclusions at a Brussels summit, the 27 other EU nations told the U.K. it must produce "realistic and workable proposals" for what kind of post-Brexit relationship it wants.

También te puede interesar: House Republicans Grill FBI, Justice Leaders on Russia Probe

Brexit was relegated to a brief discussion at an EU summit whose main focus was easing a European political crisis over migration.

Frustrated EU officials say divisions within the British government over Brexit are blocking progress. As the EU's chief negotiator invited U.K. officials back to Brussels on Monday for renewed talks, Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain was ready to "intensify and accelerate the pace of negotiations.

With nine months until the U.K. officially exits, the EU called for "intensified efforts" to get a deal, and said member states, EU institutions and businesses should "step up their work on preparedness at all levels and for all outcomes."