Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Extraordinary drug dog worries Colombian cartel

Has offered a reward of $7,000 to whoever kills or captures the savvy hound.

Hoy sábado, 28 jul. 2018 09:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Extraordinary drug dog worries Colombian cartelCompartir en Facebook Extraordinary drug dog worries Colombian cartel
Share in Twiiter Extraordinary drug dog worries Colombian cartelShare in facebook Extraordinary drug dog worries Colombian cartel
House backs defense bill with military pay raise, parade. (AP)
House backs defense bill with military pay raise, parade. (AP)

The Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia — This is the story of a drug dog with a bounty on its head.

Sombra, a six-year-old German shepherd, has helped Colombia’s police detect more than 2,000 kilos of cocaine hidden in suitcases, boats and large shipments of fruit.

May also interest you: House backs defense bill with military pay raise, parade

But as the dog sniffs her way toward record cocaine interdictions, she has also become the latest target of Colombia’s most powerful drug gang.

Colombian police recently revealed that the Gulf Clan, a cartel that boasts its own guerrilla army, has offered a reward of $7,000 to whoever kills or captures the savvy hound.

The threat prompted officials to relocate Sombra — whose name in Spanish means Shadow — from a busy port on Colombia’s Caribbean coast to the capital city, where she now uses her extraordinary talent to sniff through suspicious cargo at Bogota’s El Dorado International Airport.

After her six hour shift is over, Sombra is transported in a van with tinted windows back to her kennel. She is usually accompanied by two armed guards.

We are responsible for her safety,” said officer Jose Rojas, Sombra’s 25-year-old handler.

Sombra’s detective work is needed now more than ever as Colombia wrestles with soaring coca production that is testing traditionally close relations with the United States. A recent White House report found the amount of land where peasants and drug traffickers harvest the plant used to make cocaine rose 11 percent in 2017 to 209,000 hectares (516,450 acres), despite $10 billion in U.S. counter-narcotics work.

Related News
Massive Northern California wildfire

House backs defense bill with military pay raise, parade

World gazes at total lunar eclipse, longest of this century

China’s Xi Jinping says world must ‘reject protectionism outright’

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún