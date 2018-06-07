Firefighters search 116-year- old London hotel amid blaze

AP

London, England.- More than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze at a luxury hotel in central London that produced thick black smoke visible for miles around and required people inside the building to evacuate Wednesday. London Fire Brigade said it was called to the 12-story Mandarin Oriental Hotel just before 4 p.m. (1500 GMT.)

Less than an hour later, 20 engines and 120 firefighters were at the scene, and much less smoke was billowing from the top of the hotel. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were searching the structure to see if anyone still was inside, the fire brigade said. The cause of the fire was not yet known. One witness said laborers had been working earlier on the roof of the 116-year-old hotel, which recently underwent extensive renovations.