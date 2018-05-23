Print Version

Home
For the first time in 226 years, woman to lead the NYSE

Stacey Cunningham ill become the 67th president of the Big Board.

Hoy miércoles, 23 may. 2018 11:30 am
Stacey Cunningham, the current New York Stock Exchange COO, who will become the exchange’s 67th president, visits the floor of the NYSE. (AP)
The Associated Press
NEW YORK.- The New York Stock Exchange for the first time in its 226-year history will be led by a woman. Stacey Cunningham, who started her career as a floor clerk on the NYSE trading floor, will become the 67th president of the Big Board.

That means that two of the world’s most well-known exchanges will be led by women. Adena Friedman became CEO of Nasdaq in early 2017. “It’s exciting to take on the role of running this organization because it’s an institution and it has a lot of personal meaning to me, myself, you know so that’s really what I’ve been focused on,” Cunningham said Tuesday.

“As a woman, I think it’s important to set new boundaries for everyone so that those who follow can continue to have more opportunity than existed before.”

Cunningham, who is the chief operating officer for the NYSE Group, becomes president Friday, according to International Exchange, they NYSE’s parent company. Current NYSE President Thomas Farley, is leaving to head a special purpose acquisition company.

The historically male-dominated financial industry has grappled with its own issues tied to the #MeToo movement.

