Print Version

ELAINE GANLEY

Paris, France.- French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced Friday that the National Front party, founded by her father nearly a halfcentury ago, will now be called the National Rally, a name change that reflects the party’s need to appeal to a broader range of voters ahead of next year’s European elections.

Le Pen all but kicked off the campaign for European parliamentary elections next year with the announcement, during which she also denounced the “arrogant tyranny” of the European Union and the “European oligarchy barricaded in Brussels.” Under the new name, Le Pen’s goal is to rally people of all political stripes to a victory next year.

The elections “can lead to a veritable European revolution,” she said at a meeting of the party’s political leadership outside Lyon. The name change is a “historic moment in the life of our movement,” she said, unveiling a logo that puts its traditional flames inside a partially closed circle to signify new openness.

She originally announced the rebranding of the National Front at its March congress. Members were asked to vote by mail on the proposed new name. She said that National Rally was approved by nearly 81 percent of those who voted. However, only 53 percent of members cast a ballot.