Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

George H.W. Bush becomes first US president to turn 94

Was receiving calls and taking it easy at his seaside home eight days...

miércoles, 13 jun. 2018 06:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter George H.W. Bush becomes first US president to turn 94Compartir en Facebook George H.W. Bush becomes first US president to turn 94
Share in Twiiter George H.W. Bush becomes first US president to turn 94Share in facebook George H.W. Bush becomes first US president to turn 94
President George H.W. Bush addresses the nation on television from the Oval Office in Washington.
President George H.W. Bush addresses the nation on television from the Oval Office in Washington.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
INTERNATIONAL.- George H.W. Bush enjoyed a relaxing birthday on Tuesday as he became the first former U.S. president to turn 94. The nation’s 41st president was receiving calls and taking it easy at his seaside home eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure, said Chief of Staff Jean Becker.

Several of his children were in town, including former President George W. Bush. Another son, Neil Bush, called on people in a newspaper opinion piece to volunteer and “to become a point of light.” As president, Bush encouraged others to be “points of light,” reflecting his belief that people need to help out in their communities.

También te puede interesar: Report describes Dubai real estate as money-laundering haven

Bush became the oldest U.S. president months ago and is the first to celebrate a 94th birthday, said spokesman Jim McGrath. Former Democratic President Jimmy Carter isn’t far behind, at age 93, and he’ll celebrate his 94th on Oct. 1. Two other former U.S. presidents made it to 93: deceased Republicans Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford. The Central Intelligence Agency marked Bush’s birthday by releasing declassified material related to his tenure as the agency’s director from January 1976 to January 1977.

The items include a video about his path to becoming CIA director and another about his farewell visit to the agency employees in January 1993, the final month of his presidency. Related to that visit is a copy of a schedule for a briefing over lunch to discuss Iraq, Bosnia, Somalia, counter-intelligence, counter-narcotics and “CIS Ops,” an apparent reference to former Soviet states.

After dessert, the briefs included presentations on Russia, North Korea and “Clansig Operations,” an agency acronym for clandestine signals intelligence. 

Related News
Macedonia makes name change deal with Greece

Electric car maker Tesla cuts nine percent of workforce

Report describes Dubai real estate as money-laundering haven

Extreme fire danger forces another national forest to close

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún