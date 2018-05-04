Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Group running asylum caravan fears spotlight comes at a cost

The latest caravan marks an evolution of Easter-season migrant protests that started around 2008.

Hoy viernes, 4 may. 2018 08:30 pm
A migrant at reads a news paper at a camp at the El Chaparral Border Crossing, in Tijuana, Mexico.
A migrant at reads a news paper at a camp at the El Chaparral Border Crossing, in Tijuana, Mexico.

Elliot Spagat | Mark Stevenson
TIJUANA.- The group that organized a monthlong caravan of Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States wanted to draw attention to the plight of people fleeing violence. If headlines are any measure, it has been a smashing success.

President Donald Trump and Cabinet members have called the caravan a deliberate attempt to overwhelm U.S. authorities and proof that more must be done to secure the border with Mexico, including construction of a wall.

También te puede interesar: Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike

The rhetoric from the White House and its allies has also fueled an outpouring of support from Mexicans and Americans, with food and other staples, financial contributions, free legal advice and offers of a place to live in the U.S. Roberto Corona, founder of Pueblo Sin Fronteras, considers the intense spotlight a mixed blessing.

It has raised public awareness of the toll of violence in Central America, but he said it may sharpen a crackdown by the U.S. government. “We want to show the humanity of this, not the politics,” Corona said. “It’s not about the wall.”

Caravan organizers have been pilloried by the Trump administration. Vice President Mike Pence said during a California border tour Monday that the asylum seekers were being “exploited by open-border political activists and an agenda-driven media.”

Related News
Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike

Record exports cut US trade deficit to $49 billion

Girl power: All-female teams compete at robotics event

As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún