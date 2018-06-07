Print Version

Alan Fram|Lisa Mascaro

WASHINGTON, US.- A leader of House mo - derates said Thursday that a tentative deal with conservatives has emerged to help young “Dreamer” immigrants stay in the U.S. legally. But details remained unclear and nothing has been fi - nalized, the lawmaker said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Rep. Jeff Denham, RCalif., said that under the offer from the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, young immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as chil - dren could get a new visa that would let them stay in the country for eight years. He said he was un - clear what the pathway to remaining legally after that would be.

It was uncertain if the proposal represen - ted a breakthrough in the long-running GOP divide between moderates and conservatives on immi - gration, or would devolve into the latest failed at - tempt to bridge that gap. It came the same day that House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said party leaders would craft an attempt at compromise on the issue that Republicans could embrace.

Rep. Mark Meadows, RN.C., leader of the Freedom Caucus, declined to confirm that his group had made an offer and said no overall immigration agree - ment among Republicans has been reached. Another member of that group, Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., said the idea has been discussed but cautioned that there are “tons of moving pie - ces to it.”

Denham said the mo - derates’ threat to force House votes on immigra - tion — which GOP leaders have fought — remains in effect. The group needs two more GOP signatures on a petition that could force those votes, assu - ming all Democrats sign, and if they get them by next Tuesday, the House would be on track to have those votes June 25.