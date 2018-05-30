Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

‘I’m alive’: Russian reporter, Ukraine police faked killing

A Russian journalist who was reportedly gunned down in Ukraine’s...

Hoy jueves, 31 may. 2018 05:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter ‘I’m alive’: Russian reporter, Ukraine police faked killingCompartir en Facebook ‘I’m alive’: Russian reporter, Ukraine police faked killing
Share in Twiiter ‘I’m alive’: Russian reporter, Ukraine police faked killingShare in facebook ‘I’m alive’: Russian reporter, Ukraine police faked killing
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, center, speaks to the media.
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, center, speaks to the media.

DMYTRO VLASOV | NATALIYA VASILYEVA
INTERNATIONAL.- A Russian journalist who was reportedly gunned down in Ukraine’s capital strolled into a news conference that authorities called Wednesday to discuss the investigation of his death, revealing that the slaying had been staged to foil an alleged Kremlin hit plot.

“I’m still alive,” Arkady Babchenko, 41, told startled fellow reporters at the news conference held less than a day after police reported he had been shot and killed at his Kiev apartment building.

Ukrainian police said Tuesday that Babchenko, a strong critic of the Kremlin, was shot multiple times in the back Tuesday, found bleeding there by his wife and died on the way to the hospital. Kiev’s police chief said he suspected the journalist was killed because of his work.

También te puede interesar: Alberto triggers mudslides, threatened dam is OK

Details of the sting operation were not clear, including why authorities decided to go to such lengths to make it look as if Babchenko was dead. The head of the Ukrainian Security Service said the suspected organizer of the alleged hit plot was detained Wednesday, suggesting the bogus killing was aimed at flushing him out.

Babchenko apologized to his wife, who he said was not briefed on the scheme in advance, “for the hell she had to go through in the past two days. There was no choice there, either.” The astonishing turn of events brought harsh criticism from Russia and the international media advocacy group Reporters Without Borders.

Related News
Alberto triggers mudslides, threatened dam is OK

Trump signs bill for terminal patients to try unproven drugs

Portugal’s parliament rejects bills legalizing euthanasia

Trump renews tariff threat, complicated upcoming talks

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún