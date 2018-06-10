Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

In first, Afghan Taliban announce cease-fire for Eid holiday

They say foreign forces are excluded from the cease-fire and Taliban operations would continue against them.

Hoy domingo, 10 jun. 2018 04:00 pm
Compartir en Twiiter In first, Afghan Taliban announce cease-fire for Eid holidayCompartir en Facebook In first, Afghan Taliban announce cease-fire for Eid holiday
Share in Twiiter In first, Afghan Taliban announce cease-fire for Eid holidayShare in facebook In first, Afghan Taliban announce cease-fire for Eid holiday
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani speaks during the integration ceremony of TAPI pipeline in Herat city, west of Kabul, Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani speaks during the integration ceremony of TAPI pipeline in Herat city, west of Kabul, Afghanistan.

RAHIM FAIEZ
Kabul, Afghanistan | June 9

The Afghan Taliban announced a three-day cease-fire over the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a first for the group, following an earlier cease-fire announcement by the government.

A statement released Saturday by the Taliban said that they would defend themselves in case of any attack. They say foreign forces are excluded from the cease-fire and Taliban operations would continue against them.

The statement added that the leadership of the Taliban may also consider releasing prisoners of war, if they promise not to return to the battlefield.

"We hope that (the Taliban) will be committed to implementing their announcement of the cease-fire. The Afghan government will take all steps needed to make sure that there is no bloodshed in Afghanistan”

Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri, spokesman for the Afghan president, welcomed the ceasefire announcement during a news conference in Kabul.

“We hope that (the Taliban) will be committed to implementing their announcement of the cease-fire,” he said. “The Afghan government will take all steps needed to make sure that there is no bloodshed in Afghanistan.”

“The government of Afghanistan is hopeful that this process will become a long term process and will result in a sustainable peace,” Chakhansuri added.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday announced a weeklong cease-fire with the Taliban to coincide with the holiday.

A statement sent from the president’s office on Thursday said the government’s cease-fire will begin on 27 Ramadan, or June 12 on the Western calendar, and last through the Eid al-Fitr holiday, until around June 19, adding that the cease-fire does not include alQaida or the Islamic State group.

The palace statement referred to a gathering of Afghanistan’s top clerics last week in which they issued a decree against suicide attacks and called for peace talks. A suicide bomber struck just outside the gathering as it was dispersing, killing at least seven people and wounding 20 in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

The Taliban had denounced the gathering, insisting that its jihad, or holy war, against foreign invaders was justified. It instead urged the clerics to side with it against the “occupation.”

Related News
Grim task as forensic experts ID Guatemala volcano victims

Holocaust survivor Gena Turgel, consoler of Anne Frank, dies

Trump throws G-7 into disarray with tweets after he leaves

Power lines hamper search for downed helicopter in Wisconsin

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún