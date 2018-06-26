Print Version

Home
In sign of detente, N. Korea skips annual anti-US rally

Last year's event was held in Kim Il Sung Square with a reported 100,000 people attending.

martes, 26 jun. 2018 10:30 pm
Tens of thousands of men and women pump their fists in the air and chant as they carry placards with anti-American propaganda, in North Korea.
Tens of thousands of men and women pump their fists in the air and chant as they carry placards with anti-American propaganda, in North Korea.

Cha Song Ho | Eric Talmadge
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA.- In another sign of detente following the summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, North Korea has decided to skip one of the most symbolic and politically charged events of its calendar: the annual “anti-U.S. imperialism” rally marking the start of the Korean War.

Fist-pumping, flag-waving and slogan-shouting masses of Pyongyang residents normally assemble each year for the rally to kick off a month of anti-U.S., Korean Warfocused events designed to strengthen nationalism and unity.

It all culminates on July 27, which North Korea celebrates as a national holiday called the day of “Victory in the Fatherland Liberation War.” Last year’s event was held in Kim Il Sung Square with a reported 100,000 people attending. North Korea even issued special anti-U.S. postage stamps.

Officials had no on-the-record comment on the decision not to hold the event this year. But Associated Press staff in the North Korean capital confirmed Monday that it would not be held.

North Korea has noticeably toned down its anti-Washington rhetoric over the past several months to create a more conciliatory atmosphere for the summit and avoid souring attempts by both sides to reduce tensions and increase dialogue.

North Korea’s state media were filled with reports, photos and video of the June 12 meeting between Trump and Kim in Singapore. A 42-minute documentary-style news special was aired on the state television network two days after the summit and has been repeated frequently since, meaning that by now there are probably few North Koreans who are unaware of the changes in the air.

For many North Koreans, the program was also quite likely the first time they had ever seen what Trump looks like. Still, North Korea’s handling of the changes and how it presents them to its people remains highly nuanced.

