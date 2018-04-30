Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

In Trump era, the death of the White House press conference

The president Donald Trump engages the press in more informal settings.

Hoy martes, 1 may. 2018 07:00 pm
President Donald Trump responds to reporters’ questions. (Contexto/Internet)
President Donald Trump responds to reporters’ questions. (Contexto/Internet)

JILL COLVIN
INTERNATIONAL.- The presidential news conference, a time-honored tradition going back generations, appears to be no longer. More than a year has passed since President Donald Trump held the only solo news conference of his administration — a rollicking, hastily arranged, 77-minute free-for-all during which he railed against the media, defended his fired national security adviser and insisted nobody who advised his campaign had had contacts with Russia.

But there are no signs the White House press shop is interested in a second go-round. Instead, the president engages the press in more informal settings that aides say offer reporters far more access, more often, than past administrations.

También te puede interesar: White House delays tariffs on EU, Canada and Mexico

“President Trump is more accessible than most modern presidents and frequently takes questions from the press,” says White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The president often answers shouted questions at so-called pool sprays, in which a small group of rotating reporters is given access to events such as bill signings and Cabinet lunches.

Trump has also taken to answering shouted questions on the White House lawn as he arrives at and departs the White House

Related News
White House delays tariffs on EU, Canada and Mexico

Police free human trafficking victims across the Caribbean

UK’s Home Secretary quits over Windrush scandal

Pompeo says US stands with Israelis and Saudis against Iran

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún