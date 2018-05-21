Print Version

Home
Italy edges toward first populist govt, law prof as premier

Luigi Di Maio, fiveStar leader, named Giuseppe Conte as the choice after meeting with President Sergio Mattarella.

Leader of the League party, Matteo Salvini, center, addresses the media after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale presidential Palace, in Rome.
COLLEEN BARRY | FRANCES D’EMILIO
Rome, Italy | May 21

With Europe and markets watching anxiously, Italy edged toward its first populist government Monday as the euroskeptic 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League identified a 53-year-old law professor with no political experience as their pick to become the country’s next premier.

Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio named Giuseppe Conte as the choice after meeting with President Sergio Mattarella, saying Conte would be “a political premier of a political government.”

The University of Florence professor neither participated in the campaigns for Italy’s parliamentary election nor in the drafting of the government program that he would oversee.

Following a separate meeting with the president, League leader Matteo Salvini, in a live video transmission on Facebook, called Conte an expert in trimming bureaucracy, “which is what many companies are asking for.”

It is up to Mattarella to accept Conte as premier-designate.

Conte, whom the 5-Stars initially presented as a possible public administration minister, has said that he traditionally voted to the left, but that such “ideological schematics” were no longer valid.

If the president consents, Conte would then bring a list of Cabinet members for Mattarella’s approval.

